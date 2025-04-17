Bojangles Game Preview: April 18 at Springfield

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are wrapping up the regular season this weekend with a visit to the playoff-bound Thunderbirds.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 42-22-3-3 (2nd Atlantic)

SPR - 34-30-2-4 (6th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 21.8% / 86.3%

SPR - 20.7% / 78.7%

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.21 GF/Game / 2.61 GA/Game

SPR - 3.09 GF/Game / 3.24 GA/Game

Head-To-Head

3-2-1-0

THE STORYLINES

PLAYOFF BOUND

The Checkers wrapped up a first-round bye this week courtesy of a big win over Hartford and a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton loss. Those two scenarios locked them into a top-two spot in the Atlantic, but a division title remains up for grabs - though it would take several things bouncing Charlotte's way. The Bears need a single standings point to clinch the division, but if they were to drop their last two contests in regulation (home games against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday and Lehigh Valley on Saturday) AND the Checkers earned four points this weekend against the Thunderbirds, the Atlantic would belong to Charlotte.

On the other side, Springfield has locked itself into either the fifth or sixth seed in the Atlantic - jockeying for final positioning with Lehigh Valley.

CHASING HISTORY

John Leonard lit the lamp in Wednesday's win for his 35th goal of the season, which ranks as the second highest in franchise history. The only total ahead of him is Zach Boychuk's 36 from the 2013-14 campaign.

Trevor Carrick is also approaching some records of his own. With 37 assists he is three shy of Bobby Sanguinetti's single-season defenseman record, and with 50 points he is four shy of Lucas Carlsson's single-season defenseman record.

FRESH FACES

Jack Devine is the latest new addition to jump in and contribute for Charlotte. The two-time Hobey Baker finalist made his pro debut on Wednesday and picked up two assists in the first period alone. Devine was one of three skaters in the lineup on Wednesday that have recently joined the team from the collegiate ranks, joining Brett Chorske and Liam McLinskey.

THE MILESTONES

John Leonard is two away from breaking the franchise single-season goals record (Zach Boychuk's 36 in 2013-14)

Trevor Carrick is four away from breaking the franchise single-season assists by a defenseman record (Bobby Sangueintti's 40 in 2011-12)

Trevor Carrick is five away from breaking the franchise single-season points by a defenseman record (Lucas Carlsson's 54 in 2022-23)

Trevor Carrick is two shy of 100 pro goals

Kyle Criscuolo is one shy of 500 AHL games

John Leonard is one shy of 100 pro assists

Ken Appleby is one shy of 300 pro games

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Trevor Carrick - Eight points (3g, 5a) in six games this season against Springfield

Oliver Okuliar - 11 points (5g, 6a) in last 11 games

Ben Steeves - 6 points (1g, 5a) in last five games

Springfield

Matthew Peca - Six points (4g, 2a) in six games this season against the Checkers

Calen Addison - Two points (2g, 0a) in last three games

Hugh McGing - Four points (2g, 2a) in last eight games

THE INFO

This weekend's games - along with every game this season - are available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey!

