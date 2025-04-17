Andrew Poturalski Named to 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today that San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) forward Andrew Poturalski has been named to the 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team, as voted on by coaches, players, and media from each of the league's 32 member cities.

Closing in on what would be a league record-tying third career AHL scoring title, Poturalski, 31, has recorded a career-best 30 goals to go along with 43 assists for 73 points in 59 games with the Barracuda, including 22 points in 12 games during March to earn AHL Player of the Month honors. The two-time Calder Cup champion is tied for the league lead with 13 power-play goals, helping San Jose to a league-best 24.2 percent efficiency with the man advantage, and also skated in three games with the Sharks this season, registering one assist. A native of Williamsville, N.Y., Poturalski has earned a postseason AHL All-Star selection for the fourth time in his career (2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22).

In his career, the nine-year veteran has appeared in nine games in the NHL with the Sharks, Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken, collecting three assists. In addition, he has skated in 527 games in the AHL with the Barracuda, Charlotte Checkers, San Diego Gulls, Chicago Wolves, and Coachella Valley Firebirds, producing 493 points (161 goals, 332 assists), 224 penalty minutes, and plus-53 rating. In 2019, he led the AHL in playoff goals (12) and points (23), winning the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as AHL Playoff MVP (Jack A. Butterfield Trophy) en route to a championship. He won the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as AHL scoring champion in 2020-21 and 2021-22, posting a career-best 101 points (28 goals, 73 assists) in 71 games in the latter campaign.

2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team

Goaltender ¬â¢ Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins (39 GP, 25-8-5, 2.05 GAA, .927 SV%, 4 SO)

Defenseman ¬â¢ Jacob MacDonald, Colorado Eagles (62 GP, 31-24-55, +23, 13 PPG, 5 GWG)

Defenseman ¬â¢ Derrick Pouliot, Syracuse Crunch (69 GP, 7-46-53, +10, 6 PPG)

Forward ¬â¢ Matěj Blümel, Texas Stars (65 GP, 39-30-69, +4, 11 PPG, 2 SHG, 6 GWG)

Forward ¬â¢ Matthew Peca, Springfield Thunderbirds (67 GP, 31-32-63, +2, 7 PPG, 3 SHG, 8 GWG)

Forward ¬â¢ Andrew Poturalski, San Jose Barracuda (59 GP, 30-43-73, +6, 13 PPG, 4 GWG)

