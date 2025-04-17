Marlies Sign Forward Ryan Kirwan to a Two-Year Contract

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Ryan Kirwan to a two-year contract beginning in the 2025-26 season. He will join the Marlies for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on a professional tryout.

Kirwan, 23, recorded 39 points(26 goals, 13 assists) in 37 games with Arizona State University (NCAA) this season. The DeWitt, New York native began his college career at Penn State University appearing in 100 games and posting 69 points (34 goals, 35 assists).Prior to his NCAA career, the 6'2, 205-pound forward skated in 100 career USHL games split between Green Bay and Madison, registering 46 goals and 32 assists through two seasons.

