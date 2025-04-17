Marlies Sign Forward Ryan Kirwan to a Two-Year Contract
April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Ryan Kirwan to a two-year contract beginning in the 2025-26 season. He will join the Marlies for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on a professional tryout.
Kirwan, 23, recorded 39 points(26 goals, 13 assists) in 37 games with Arizona State University (NCAA) this season. The DeWitt, New York native began his college career at Penn State University appearing in 100 games and posting 69 points (34 goals, 35 assists).Prior to his NCAA career, the 6'2, 205-pound forward skated in 100 career USHL games split between Green Bay and Madison, registering 46 goals and 32 assists through two seasons.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2025
- Murray Named to AHL's Second All-Star Team - Milwaukee Admirals
- Matěj Blümel Selected to the AHL First All-Star Team - Texas Stars
- Ethan Bear Named to 2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team - Hershey Bears
- Michael DiPietro Selected to 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- 2024-25 American Hockey League First and Second All-Star Teams Unveiled - AHL
- T-Birds Captain Matthew Peca Named to AHL First All-Star Team - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Marlies Sign Forward Ryan Kirwan to a Two-Year Contract - Toronto Marlies
- T-Birds to Host Game 2 of First Round on April 25 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals to Wear Uecker Inspired Jerseys Friday - Milwaukee Admirals
- CAA Arena Sold Out for Belleville Sens Fan Appreciation Night Presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board - Belleville Senators
- Ads Announce Roster Moves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rangers Reassign G Talyn Boyko to ECHL's Tulsa Oilers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Use Trio of Early Goals to Down San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Shut out Gulls, 4-0, in Final Contest of Season Series - Henderson Silver Knights
- MacDonald Makes History in Eagles 4-2 Loss at Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles' MacDonald Nets 31st Goal to Set AHL Record for a Defenseman - AHL
- Condors Suffer Heartbreaker against Canucks - Bakersfield Condors
- Abbotsford Secures a 2-1 Win over the Bakersfield Condors in a Come from Behind Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Capitalize on Special Teams to Defeat IceHogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Take Down Monsters to Get Back in Win Column - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Marlies Sign Forward Ryan Kirwan to a Two-Year Contract
- Marlies Acquire Forward Brandon Baddock
- The Crown Report: Marlies Aim to Use Road Trip Form as Fuel for February
- Dennis Hildeby Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic
- Logan Shaw and Alex Steeves Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic