T-Birds to Host Game 2 of First Round on April 25
April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they will be hosting Game 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs' First Round on Friday, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.
With Charlotte clinching the second-round bye in the Atlantic Division, and Springfield and Lehigh Valley locked into the bottom two seeds, the T-Birds will face either Providence or Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the First Round. That opponent will be determined following the regular season's conclusion on Saturday.
For this first postseason game, the Thunderbirds will once again be offering MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday concession specials. From 6:00 p.m. through the end of the first period, fans can get $2 domestic drafts, $2 hot dogs, and $2 sodas.
Game 2 tickets are on sale now - fans can also lock in their same seat throughout the postseason with Pay As We Play packages. For more information on these offerings, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
