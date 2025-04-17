MacDonald Named AHL First-Team All-Star

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - Colorado Eagles defenseman Jacob MacDonald was named to the American Hockey League's First All-Star Team on Thursday. MacDonald, who established a new AHL record for goals by a defenseman in a single season with his 31st tally on Wednesday, earned his third career postseason All-Star selection, after collecting First Team honors in 2017-18 and a spot on the Second Team in 2019-20.

MacDonald currently leads all AHL defensemen in goals (31), points (55), power-play goals (13), game-winning goals (5) and shots (194). His 31 goals establish a new career-high, while his 55 points are tied for the high-water mark in his 10 seasons of professional hockey.

The entire 2024-25 AHL All-Star Team is as follows.

2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team

- Goaltender - Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins (39 GP, 25-8-5, 2.05 GAA, .927 SV%, 4 SO)

- Defenseman - Jacob MacDonald, Colorado Eagles (62 GP, 31-24-55, +23, 13 PPG, 5 GWG)

- Defenseman - Derrick Pouliot, Syracuse Crunch (69 GP, 7-46-53, +10, 6 PPG)

- Forward - Matěj Blümel, Texas Stars (65 GP, 39-30-69, +4, 11 PPG, 2 SHG, 6 GWG)

- Forward - Matthew Peca, Springfield Thunderbirds (67 GP, 31-32-63, +2, 7 PPG, 3 SHG, 8 GWG)

- Forward - Andrew Poturalski, San Jose Barracuda (59 GP, 30-43-73, +6, 13 PPG, 4 GWG)

2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team

- Goaltender - Matt Murray, Milwaukee Admirals (42 GP, 27-10-5, 2.12 GAA, .931 SV%, 3 SO)

- Defenseman - Ethan Bear, Hershey Bears (62 GP, 10-36-46, +33, 11 PPA, 4 GWG)

- Defenseman - Trevor Carrick, Charlotte Checkers (66 GP, 13-37-50, 8 PPG, 2 GWG)

- Forward - Seth Griffith, Bakersfield Condors (63 GP, 19-47-66, 1 PPG, 21 PPA, 4 GWG)

- Forward - John Leonard, Charlotte Checkers (70 GP, 35-25-60, +19, 10 PPG, 5 SHG, 8 GWG)

- Forward - Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies (58 GP, 36-25-61, +7, 13 PPG, 2 SHG, 8 GWG)

Each All-Star Team member will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2024-25 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams.

Recent AHL All-Star Team selections include Kyle Palmieri (2012), Tyler Johnson (2013), Jonathan Marchessault (2013), Gustav Nyquist (2013), Jake Allen (2014), Petr Mrazek (2014), Jacob Markstrom (2015), Colin Miller (2015), Brandon Montour (2016), Frank Vatrano (2016), Mikko Rantanen (2016), Mason Appleton (2018), Carter Verhaeghe (2019), Alex Nedeljkovic (2019), Jake Bean (2020), Josh Norris (2020), Connor Ingram (2020), Drake Batherson (2020), Jeremy Swayman (2021), Morgan Barron (2021), Connor McMichael (2021), Taylor Raddysh (2021), Logan Thompson (2021), Josh Mahura (2021), Stefan Noesen (2022), Dustin Wolf (2022, 2023), Jake Christiansen (2022, 2024), Jordan Spence (2022), Kiefer Sherwood (2022), Darren Raddysh (2023), Michael Carcone (2023), Joel Hofer (2023), Mavrik Bourque (2024), Adam Gaudette (2024), Logan Stankoven (2024), Joel Blomqvist (2024) and Brandt Clarke (2024).

The winner of the 2024-25 Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award (sportsmanship, determination, dedication to hockey) will be announced Friday.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, April 18th at 8:00pm MT at Tucson Convention Center Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

