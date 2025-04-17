Griffith Named to AHL Second All-Star Team

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The American Hockey League announced that Condors Captain Seth Griffith has been named to the AHL's Second All-Star Team, as selected by a vote of coaches, players, and media.

Griffith is currently tied for third in the AHL's league scoring race with 66 points (19g-47a) in 63 games. He is tied for the league lead with 47 assists.

An AHL All-Star Selection from the Condors last season, Griffith has been one of the most prolific scorers in the league, since breaking in professionally in 2013. The Wallaceburg, Ontario native has 638 points (209g-429a) in 682 career AHL games.

AHL First All-Star Team:

G - Michael DiPietro, PRO

D - Jacob MacDonald, COL

D - Derrick Pouliot, SYR

F - Matej Blumel, TEX

F - Matthew Peca, SPR

F - Andrew Poturalski, SJ

AHL Second All-Star Team:

G - Matt Murray, MIL

D - Ethan Bear, HER

D - Trevor Carrick, CLT

F - Seth Griffith, BAK

F - John Leonard, CLT

F - Alex Steeves, TOR

Bakersfield hosts Henderson tomorrow on Fan Appreciation Night with thousands of prizes to be given away via mystery scratchers. The Condors need at least a point to stay in the playoff hunt with two games remaining in the regular season.

