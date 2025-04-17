Bears Loan Andrew Perrott to South Carolina

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Andrew Perrott to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Perrott, 23, skated in 19 games with Hershey this season, scoring four points (1g, 3a). He logged six fighting majors, 42 penalty minutes, and a +9 rating.

With the Stingrays, Perrott played in 43 games, posting 21 points (7g, 14a) and 98 penalty minutes. He rejoins South Carolina ahead of the club's first playoff game on Friday versus the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Fans 21-and-over can take advantage of a pre-game happy hour from doors to puck drop featuring a $5 16 oz. select beer special. Purchase tickets for the game.

