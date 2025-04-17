Alex Steeves Named to the 2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team
April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies forward Alex Steeves was named to the2024-25 Second AHL All-Star Team. He is the 12th Marlies player to be recognized on the year-end All-Star Team.
Steeves, 25, has recorded 61 points (36 goals, 25 assists) in 58 games this season. He is second overall in the AHL in goals scored and tied for the lead in game-winning goals (8).Through four seasons with the Marlies, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native has 105 goals and 110 assists in 246 games and holds the all-time points and goals records. He also tied the single season record for goals scored (36) with the game-winning goal on Apr. 13. He was selected to represent Toronto at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. Steeves has appeared in 14 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, recording one goal and two assists. He originally signed with Toronto as a free agent on March 28, 2021.
All-Star team members are voted on by coaches, players and media in each of the league's 32 cities.
