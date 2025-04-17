Amerks Unveil Guaranteed Home Dates for 2025-26 Season

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today six guaranteed home dates for the upcoming 2025-26 American Hockey League season, presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, beginning with the team's Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 10 at The Blue Cross Arena.

While the opponents for the dates below are yet to be determined, guaranteed home dates for Rochester's 70th anniversary season, in addition to the Home Opener, include the following:

- Friday, Nov. 28

- Friday, Dec. 19

- Friday, Jan. 9

- Sunday, Feb. 15

- Sunday, Mar. 22

The complete American Hockey League schedule for the 2025-26 regular season will be announced later this summer.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season, which start as low as $19 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

