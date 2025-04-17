LA Kings Recall Taylor Ward

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings have recalled forward Taylor Ward on Thursday ahead of the team's final regular season game of the 2024-25 year.

Ward, 27, is in his third full professional season and has set a new career-high with 12 goals for Ontario along with 14 assists for 26 points in 65 games. The NHL recall is the first of his career.

A native of Kelowna, B.C., Ward signed with the Kings as a free agent in 2022 after completing his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha (NCHC). He completed his second pro year with Ontario in 2023-24, posting a career-high 32 points in 71 games on 11 goals and 21 assists along with a team-best plus-23 rating. Ward then added two goals and five assists (2-5=7) and was a plus-6 in eight Calder Cup Playoff appearances to tie for the team's postseason scoring lead.

The 6-2, 195-pound forward has accumulated 94 points (35-59") in 223 career AHL outings with the Reign, the fourth-most games played in franchise history.

Prior to turning pro, Ward spent four years in the NCAA, appearing in 131 NCAA games and collecting 115 points (57-58=115), including a team-leading 19 goals and 39 points (19-20=39) in 38 games as a senior in 2021-22.

In addition, the Kings have loaned defenseman Caleb Jones to Ontario.

The Reign are back on the ice to face the San Diego Gulls on Friday night at Toyota Arena beginning at 7 p.m.

