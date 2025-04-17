Murray Named to AHL's Second All-Star Team
April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals netminder Matt Murray was named today as a 2024-25 AHL Second-Team All-Star as voted by AHL coaches, players and media representing each of the league's 32 member cities.
Murray has put together one of the best seasons by a goalie in the 55-year history of the Admirals. He owns a 27-10-5 record in 42 appearances, as well as a 2.12 goals against average, a .931 save percentage and three shutouts. He leads the league in wins and save percentage, is second in saves (1,202), and fourth in goals against average. The St. Albert, AB native has allowed two or fewer goals in 27 of his appearances this year including 19 games where he allowed one goal or recorded a shutout.
Selected to represent the Admirals at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, Murray has been particularly hot as of late having won his last seven starts and allowed just nine goals in that span. Since January 19th he has posted remarkable 18-3-2 record, three shutouts, a .941 save percentage and 1.82 GAA in 23 appearances.
Murray, who signed a two-year contract extension with the Preds last week, is 2-2-0 with a 2.53 goals-against average in four career NHL starts with the Dallas Stars. Prior to turning pro, he enjoyed a five-year career at the UMass-Amherst, earning numerous accolades, including an NCAA championship in 2021, three Hockey East regular-season titles and was named to the All-Hockey East Third All-Star Team in 2021.
He is the first Admirals player to be selected for a post-season AHL All-Star Team since fellow netminder Connor Ingram was a Second Team All-Star in 2020.
The First- and Second-AHL All-Star Teams include:
First Team G - Michael DiPietro, PRO
First Team D - Jacob MacDonald, COL
First Team D - Derrick Pouliot, SYR
First Team F - Matej Blumel, TEX
First Team F - Matthew Peca, SPR
First Team F - Andrew Poturalski, SJ
Second Team G - Matt Murray, MIL
Second Team D - Ethan Bear, HER
Second Team D - Trevor Carrick, CLT
Second Team F - Seth Griffith, BAK
Second Team F - John Leonard, CLT
Second Team F - Alex Steeves, TOR
Murray and the Admirals will wrap-up the regular season on Friday, April 18th at 7 pm against the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2025
- Bears Loan Andrew Perrott to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- MacDonald Named AHL First-Team All-Star - Colorado Eagles
- Derrick Pouliot Named to 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team - Syracuse Crunch
- John Leonard and Trevor Carrick Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Charlotte Checkers
- LA Kings Recall Taylor Ward - Ontario Reign
- Leonard and Carrick Named to 2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team - Charlotte Checkers
- Alex Steeves Named to the 2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team - Toronto Marlies
- Griffith Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Bakersfield Condors
- Murray Named to AHL's Second All-Star Team - Milwaukee Admirals
- Matěj Blümel Selected to the AHL First All-Star Team - Texas Stars
- Ethan Bear Named to 2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team - Hershey Bears
- Michael DiPietro Selected to 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- 2024-25 American Hockey League First and Second All-Star Teams Unveiled - AHL
- T-Birds Captain Matthew Peca Named to AHL First All-Star Team - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Marlies Sign Forward Ryan Kirwan to a Two-Year Contract - Toronto Marlies
- T-Birds to Host Game 2 of First Round on April 25 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals to Wear Uecker Inspired Jerseys Friday - Milwaukee Admirals
- CAA Arena Sold Out for Belleville Sens Fan Appreciation Night Presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board - Belleville Senators
- Ads Announce Roster Moves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rangers Reassign G Talyn Boyko to ECHL's Tulsa Oilers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Use Trio of Early Goals to Down San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Shut out Gulls, 4-0, in Final Contest of Season Series - Henderson Silver Knights
- MacDonald Makes History in Eagles 4-2 Loss at Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles' MacDonald Nets 31st Goal to Set AHL Record for a Defenseman - AHL
- Condors Suffer Heartbreaker against Canucks - Bakersfield Condors
- Abbotsford Secures a 2-1 Win over the Bakersfield Condors in a Come from Behind Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Capitalize on Special Teams to Defeat IceHogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Take Down Monsters to Get Back in Win Column - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.