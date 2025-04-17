Murray Named to AHL's Second All-Star Team

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals netminder Matt Murray was named today as a 2024-25 AHL Second-Team All-Star as voted by AHL coaches, players and media representing each of the league's 32 member cities.

Murray has put together one of the best seasons by a goalie in the 55-year history of the Admirals. He owns a 27-10-5 record in 42 appearances, as well as a 2.12 goals against average, a .931 save percentage and three shutouts. He leads the league in wins and save percentage, is second in saves (1,202), and fourth in goals against average. The St. Albert, AB native has allowed two or fewer goals in 27 of his appearances this year including 19 games where he allowed one goal or recorded a shutout.

Selected to represent the Admirals at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, Murray has been particularly hot as of late having won his last seven starts and allowed just nine goals in that span. Since January 19th he has posted remarkable 18-3-2 record, three shutouts, a .941 save percentage and 1.82 GAA in 23 appearances.

Murray, who signed a two-year contract extension with the Preds last week, is 2-2-0 with a 2.53 goals-against average in four career NHL starts with the Dallas Stars. Prior to turning pro, he enjoyed a five-year career at the UMass-Amherst, earning numerous accolades, including an NCAA championship in 2021, three Hockey East regular-season titles and was named to the All-Hockey East Third All-Star Team in 2021.

He is the first Admirals player to be selected for a post-season AHL All-Star Team since fellow netminder Connor Ingram was a Second Team All-Star in 2020.

The First- and Second-AHL All-Star Teams include:

First Team G - Michael DiPietro, PRO

First Team D - Jacob MacDonald, COL

First Team D - Derrick Pouliot, SYR

First Team F - Matej Blumel, TEX

First Team F - Matthew Peca, SPR

First Team F - Andrew Poturalski, SJ

Second Team G - Matt Murray, MIL

Second Team D - Ethan Bear, HER

Second Team D - Trevor Carrick, CLT

Second Team F - Seth Griffith, BAK

Second Team F - John Leonard, CLT

Second Team F - Alex Steeves, TOR

Murray and the Admirals will wrap-up the regular season on Friday, April 18th at 7 pm against the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena.

