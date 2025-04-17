Admirals to Wear Uecker Inspired Jerseys Friday

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The late Bob Uecker in his Milwaukee Admirals jersey

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will honor legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker at their season-finale this Friday, April 18th when they wear plaid jerseys that were popularized by Uecker in team's advertising campaign in the 1990s.

The jerseys will be auctioned off via silent auction, which is currently running at milwaukeeadmirals.com and the proceeds will be donated four charities that Uecker supported including: Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, Wounded Warrior Project, ALS Association - Wisconsin Chapter, Froedtert Hospital and Medical College of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Research Center. Fans can also register for the auction by texting ADMIRALS to 76278.

A longtime friend of the Admirals, Uecker joined former team owner Lloyd Pettit in a series of TV commercials in the mid-90s entitled the Adventures of Lloyd & Bob that are arguably the most popular ad series in Milwaukee history.

In one of those spots from 1994 entitled "Designer Uke" imagine Bob as the designer of the team's new uniforms that were brown and yellow plaid like the sport coat he wore. Intended originally for comedic effect, the Admirals actually produced the jerseys and wore them in two games during the 2005-06 season.

That commercial can be downloaded here: https://we.tl/t-T8RIqxAuBt

In addition to the jerseys, the Admirals will be selling plaid merchandise items in the team store and online and a portion of those proceeds will be donated to those same charities.

