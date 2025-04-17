Admirals to Wear Uecker Inspired Jerseys Friday
April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will honor legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker at their season-finale this Friday, April 18th when they wear plaid jerseys that were popularized by Uecker in team's advertising campaign in the 1990s.
The jerseys will be auctioned off via silent auction, which is currently running at milwaukeeadmirals.com and the proceeds will be donated four charities that Uecker supported including: Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, Wounded Warrior Project, ALS Association - Wisconsin Chapter, Froedtert Hospital and Medical College of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Research Center. Fans can also register for the auction by texting ADMIRALS to 76278.
A longtime friend of the Admirals, Uecker joined former team owner Lloyd Pettit in a series of TV commercials in the mid-90s entitled the Adventures of Lloyd & Bob that are arguably the most popular ad series in Milwaukee history.
In one of those spots from 1994 entitled "Designer Uke" imagine Bob as the designer of the team's new uniforms that were brown and yellow plaid like the sport coat he wore. Intended originally for comedic effect, the Admirals actually produced the jerseys and wore them in two games during the 2005-06 season.
That commercial can be downloaded here: https://we.tl/t-T8RIqxAuBt
In addition to the jerseys, the Admirals will be selling plaid merchandise items in the team store and online and a portion of those proceeds will be donated to those same charities.
Images from this story
|
Milwaukee Admirals in their Bob Uecker-inspired jerseys
|
The late Bob Uecker in his Milwaukee Admirals jersey
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2025
- Murray Named to AHL's Second All-Star Team - Milwaukee Admirals
- Matěj Blümel Selected to the AHL First All-Star Team - Texas Stars
- Ethan Bear Named to 2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team - Hershey Bears
- Michael DiPietro Selected to 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- 2024-25 American Hockey League First and Second All-Star Teams Unveiled - AHL
- T-Birds Captain Matthew Peca Named to AHL First All-Star Team - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Marlies Sign Forward Ryan Kirwan to a Two-Year Contract - Toronto Marlies
- T-Birds to Host Game 2 of First Round on April 25 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals to Wear Uecker Inspired Jerseys Friday - Milwaukee Admirals
- CAA Arena Sold Out for Belleville Sens Fan Appreciation Night Presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board - Belleville Senators
- Ads Announce Roster Moves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rangers Reassign G Talyn Boyko to ECHL's Tulsa Oilers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Use Trio of Early Goals to Down San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Shut out Gulls, 4-0, in Final Contest of Season Series - Henderson Silver Knights
- MacDonald Makes History in Eagles 4-2 Loss at Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles' MacDonald Nets 31st Goal to Set AHL Record for a Defenseman - AHL
- Condors Suffer Heartbreaker against Canucks - Bakersfield Condors
- Abbotsford Secures a 2-1 Win over the Bakersfield Condors in a Come from Behind Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Capitalize on Special Teams to Defeat IceHogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Take Down Monsters to Get Back in Win Column - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.