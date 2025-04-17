John Leonard and Trevor Carrick Named to AHL Second All-Star Team
April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The league announced today that John Leonard and Trevor Carrick have been named to the AHL Second All-Star Team.
This marks the sixth and seventh instances of a Checkers player earning a spot on a postseason All-Star Team in franchise history. Charlotte is also the only team this season with two representatives on the postseason All-Star teams.
Leonard has posted 60 points (35g, 25a) in 70 games this season, leading Charlotte in both goals and points. His 35 goals are the second-most in a single season in team history, only trailing Zach Boychuk's franchise-record 36 from 2013-14.
The 26-year-old, who signed a one-year AHL contract with Charlotte last offseason, also set franchise records for both shorthanded goals (5) and shorthanded points (7) - tying for the league lead and holding sole possession of the league lead, respectively - and was named to this year's AHL All-Star Classic.
Leonard is the first Charlotte forward to be named to a postseason All-Star Team since Andrew Poturalski in 2018-19.
Carrick has posted 50 points (13g, 37a) in 66 games this season, leading Checkers blue liners in goals, assists and points. The franchise's all-time leader in games played, Carrick became the third defenseman in team history to hit the 50-point mark in a season.
The 30-year-old blue liner spent his first five seasons with Charlotte - including playing a big role in capturing the 2019 Calder Cup - before departing for five seasons with San Jose, San Diego and Syracuse. Carrick returned this past offseason via a two-year AHL contract and has set a career high in points, as well as joining Leonard at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.
The full AHL Second All-Star Team is: G Matt Murray (MIL), D Ethan Bear (HER), D Trevor Carrick (CLT), F Seth Griffith (BAK), F John Leonard (CLT), F Alex Steeves (TOR)
The full AHL First All-Star Team is: G Michael DiPietro (PRO), D Jacob MacDonald (COL), D Derrick Pouliot (SYR), Matej Blumel (TEX), Matthew Peca (SPR), Andrew Poturalski (SJ)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2025
- Bears Loan Andrew Perrott to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- MacDonald Named AHL First-Team All-Star - Colorado Eagles
- Derrick Pouliot Named to 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team - Syracuse Crunch
- John Leonard and Trevor Carrick Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Charlotte Checkers
- LA Kings Recall Taylor Ward - Ontario Reign
- Leonard and Carrick Named to 2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team - Charlotte Checkers
- Alex Steeves Named to the 2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team - Toronto Marlies
- Griffith Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Bakersfield Condors
- Murray Named to AHL's Second All-Star Team - Milwaukee Admirals
- Matěj Blümel Selected to the AHL First All-Star Team - Texas Stars
- Ethan Bear Named to 2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team - Hershey Bears
- Michael DiPietro Selected to 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- 2024-25 American Hockey League First and Second All-Star Teams Unveiled - AHL
- T-Birds Captain Matthew Peca Named to AHL First All-Star Team - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Marlies Sign Forward Ryan Kirwan to a Two-Year Contract - Toronto Marlies
- T-Birds to Host Game 2 of First Round on April 25 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals to Wear Uecker Inspired Jerseys Friday - Milwaukee Admirals
- CAA Arena Sold Out for Belleville Sens Fan Appreciation Night Presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board - Belleville Senators
- Ads Announce Roster Moves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rangers Reassign G Talyn Boyko to ECHL's Tulsa Oilers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Use Trio of Early Goals to Down San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Shut out Gulls, 4-0, in Final Contest of Season Series - Henderson Silver Knights
- MacDonald Makes History in Eagles 4-2 Loss at Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles' MacDonald Nets 31st Goal to Set AHL Record for a Defenseman - AHL
- Condors Suffer Heartbreaker against Canucks - Bakersfield Condors
- Abbotsford Secures a 2-1 Win over the Bakersfield Condors in a Come from Behind Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Capitalize on Special Teams to Defeat IceHogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Take Down Monsters to Get Back in Win Column - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- John Leonard and Trevor Carrick Named to AHL Second All-Star Team
- Leonard and Carrick Named to 2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team
- Devine, Okuliar Impress in Charlotte's Clutch Win
- Checkers Clinch First-Round Bye, Announce Second-Round Home Dates
- Mapping out Playoff Scenarios