Blue Jackets Loan Jet Greaves, Denton Mateychuk to Monsters
April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets loaned goaltender Jet Greaves and defenseman Denton Mateychuk to the Monsters. In 11 appearances for Columbus this season, Greaves went 7-2-2 with two shutouts, a 1.91 goals-against average (GAA) and .938 save percentage (S%). In 40 appearances for Cleveland, Greaves went 21-11-6 with three shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and 920 S%. Mateychuk posted 4-9-13 with 18 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 44 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season and added 9-16-25 with ten penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 27 appearances for the Monsters, earning inclusion on the North Division roster at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in his first pro campaign.
A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 24, went 9-9-2 with a 2.71 GAA and .922 S% in 20 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. In 158 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-25, Greaves went 82-51-17 with seven shutouts, a 2.87 GAA, and .909 S% and was named to the North Division roster for the 2023-24 AHL All-Star Classic.
Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22 and went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20. Greaves was also named to the OHL's 2018-19 First All-Rookie Team.
A 5'11", 185 lb. left-shooting native of Winnipeg, MB, Mateychuk, 20, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (12th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 52 appearances for the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors last season, Mateychuk posted 17-58-75 with 31 penalty minutes and a +35 rating and added 11-19-30 with two penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 20 appearances in the WHL Playoffs. Serving as Moose Jaw's captain for the second straight year, Mateychuk was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team, helped claim a WHL Championship, was named the WHL's Playoff MVP and Defenseman of the Year, and was named to the CHL's First All-Star Team. In four Memorial Cup appearances for the Warriors, Mateychuk tallied 3-4-7 with a +4 rating in four games.
In 203 career appearances for Moose Jaw spanning parts of five WHL seasons from 2019-24, Mateychuk registered 41-174-215 with 82 penalty minutes and a +58 rating. In 40 career WHL playoff games, Mateychuk contributed 15-33-48 with four penalty minutes and a +19 rating and was additionally named to the 2021-22 WHL (East) First All-Star Team. Internationally, Mateychuk represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and helped Canada claim the Gold Medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship.
