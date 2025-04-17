2024-25 American Hockey League First and Second All-Star Teams Unveiled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today the 2024-25 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams, as voted by AHL coaches, players and media representing each of the league's 32 member cities.

2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team

Goaltender ¬â¢ Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins (39 GP, 25-8-5, 2.05 GAA, .927 SV%, 4 SO)

Defenseman ¬â¢ Jacob MacDonald, Colorado Eagles (62 GP, 31-24-55, +23, 13 PPG, 5 GWG)

Defenseman ¬â¢ Derrick Pouliot, Syracuse Crunch (69 GP, 7-46-53, +10, 6 PPG)

Forward ¬â¢ Matěj Blümel, Texas Stars (65 GP, 39-30-69, +4, 11 PPG, 2 SHG, 6 GWG)

Forward ¬â¢ Matthew Peca, Springfield Thunderbirds (67 GP, 31-32-63, +2, 7 PPG, 3 SHG, 8 GWG)

Forward ¬â¢ Andrew Poturalski, San Jose Barracuda (59 GP, 30-43-73, +6, 13 PPG, 4 GWG)

2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team

Goaltender ¬â¢ Matt Murray, Milwaukee Admirals (42 GP, 27-10-5, 2.12 GAA, .931 SV%, 3 SO)

Defenseman ¬â¢ Ethan Bear, Hershey Bears (62 GP, 10-36-46, +33, 11 PPA, 4 GWG)

Defenseman ¬â¢ Trevor Carrick, Charlotte Checkers (66 GP, 13-37-50, 8 PPG, 2 GWG)

Forward ¬â¢ Seth Griffith, Bakersfield Condors (63 GP, 19-47-66, 1 PPG, 21 PPA, 4 GWG)

Forward ¬â¢ John Leonard, Charlotte Checkers (70 GP, 35-25-60, +19, 10 PPG, 5 SHG, 8 GWG)

Forward ¬â¢ Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies (58 GP, 36-25-61, +7, 13 PPG, 2 SHG, 8 GWG)

Each All-Star Team member will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2024-25 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams.

The winner of the 2024-25 Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award (sportsmanship, determination, dedication to hockey) will be announced Friday.

Michael DiPietro, Goaltender (Providence Bruins):

Sixth-year pro Michael DiPietro has continued his upward trajectory in 2024-25, establishing career bests in wins (25), goals-against average (2.05) and save percentage (.927) while ranking among the top three in the AHL in all three categories. DiPietro, who is 8-1-1 in his last 10 decisions entering the final weekend of the regular season, also has four shutouts this season, including consecutive clean sheets on Jan. 18 vs. Syracuse and Jan. 24 vs. Rochester, and he represented the Bruins at the AHL All-Star Classic in February. Originally a third-round choice by Vancouver in the 2017 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old native of Windsor, Ont., was acquired by Boston via trade in October 2022.

Jacob MacDonald, Defenseman (Colorado Eagles):

One of the league's leading two-way defensemen over the last decade, Jacob MacDonald has etched his name in the record books in 2024-25 by potting 31 goals - more than any AHL blueliner has ever scored in a single season. MacDonald has added 24 assists to match a career high with 55 points and his plus-23 rating is good for seventh among AHL defensemen, while he is tied for the overall league lead with 13 power-play goals. A native of Portland, Ore., MacDonald had earned his third career postseason All-Star selection, after garnering First Team honors in 2017-18 and a Second Team nod in 2019-20.

Derrick Pouliot, Defenseman (Syracuse Crunch):

Derrick Pouliot has set personal highs with 46 assists and 53 points in 69 games for Syracuse this season, his 11th pro campaign after being selected eighth overall by Pittsburgh in the 2012 NHL Draft. A veteran of 226 National Hockey League games, Pouliot sits one off the league lead in assists while also anchoring a Crunch defense that is currently tied for the fewest goals allowed in the AHL this season. The native of Estevan, Sask., has appeared in three AHL All-Star Classics - including this season's event - but this is his first postseason All-Star selection.

Matěj Blümel, Forward (Texas Stars):

Matěj Blümel earns a 2024-25 First Team All-Star berth on the strength of his 39 goals (most in the AHL) and 69 points (ranked second) in 65 games for Texas. Blümel has scored 11 times on the power play and twice shorthanded en route to topping the 30-goal mark for the second year in a row, and he also leads the league with 265 shots on goal this season. Signed as a free agent by Dallas on June 6, 2022, the 24-year-old native of Tabor, Czechia, has appeared in seven games for the parent Stars in 2024-25, notching one goal.

Matthew Peca, Forward (Springfield Thunderbirds):

Springfield captain Matthew Peca is a first-time postseason AHL All-Star after establishing career highs with 31 goals and 63 points in 67 games heading into the final weekend of the regular season. The native of Petawawa, Ont., is pacing the Thunderbirds in goals, assists and points; has scored seven power-play goals and three shorthanded tallies; and is tied for the league lead with eight game-winning markers. Peca also ranks first in the AHL in shooting percentage, finding the net on 26.5 percent of his shots, and had a seven-game goal-scoring streak between Feb. 15 and Mar. 4.

Andrew Poturalski, Forward (San Jose Barracuda):

Closing in on what would be a league record-tying third career AHL scoring title, Andrew Poturalski has recorded a career-best 30 goals to go along with 43 assists for 73 points in 59 games with the Barracuda, including 22 points in 12 games during March to earn AHL Player of the Month honors. The two-time Calder Cup champion is tied for the league lead with 13 power-play goals, helping San Jose to a league-best 24.2 percent efficiency with the man advantage, and also skated in three games with the Sharks this season, registering one assist. A native of Williamsville, N.Y., Poturalski has earned a postseason AHL All-Star selection for the fourth time in his career (2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22).

2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team

Matt Murray, Goaltender (Milwaukee Admirals):

A third-year pro out of UMass-Amherst, Matt Murray has had a career year in his first season with Milwaukee, leading the AHL in victories (27) and save percentage (.931) over 42 appearances. Murray also ranks fourth in the league with a 2.12 goals-against average and is second in both minutes played (2,517) and total saves (1,202). The native of St. Albert, Alta., had an eight-game winning streak earlier in the year, and enters the final weekend of the regular season having won seven decisions in a row. He joined the Nashville organization as a free agent last July, and inked a two-year extension with the Predators last week.

Ethan Bear, Defenseman (Hershey Bears):

After spending the previous five seasons in the National Hockey League, Ethan Bear has been a huge addition for the two-time defending Calder Cup champions in 2024-25. Bear leads Hershey with 36 assists and 46 points and is tied for first in the entire league with a plus-33 rating over 62 games, and he has manned the blue line for a Bears club that has allowed the second-fewest shots on goal in the league (26.1 per game). Born in Regina, Sask., and raised in the Ochapowace Cree First Nation in southern Saskatchewan, Bear skated for the Atlantic Division squad at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in February.

Trevor Carrick, Defenseman (Charlotte Checkers):

Returning to Charlotte where he began his pro career in 2014 and later won a Calder Cup championship, Trevor Carrick opened the 2024-25 season with a seven-game scoring streak and has barely slowed down, recording 13 goals and 37 assists in 66 games to reach the 50-point mark for the first time. More than half of Carrick's points (27) have come on the power play, where the Checkers rank second in the AHL at 21.8 percent efficiency. A native of Stouffville, Ont., Carrick participated in his third career AHL All-Star Classic this season.

Seth Griffith, Forward (Bakersfield Condors):

A First Team AHL All-Star in 2015-16 and a Second Team selection in 2021-22, Bakersfield captain Seth Griffith earns another league honor as he currently sits tied for third in the AHL in scoring with 66 points (19 goals, 47 assists) in 63 games. The native of Wallaceburg, Ont., reached milestones this season by registering his 200th career AHL goal, his 400th AHL assist and his 600th AHL point, and in doing so he has cracked the league's top 40 in all-time scoring. Griffith will also finish the year as his team's leading scorer for the seventh time in his AHL career.

John Leonard, Forward (Charlotte Checkers):

John Leonard has had a breakout season in 2024-25, more than doubling his previous career high with 35 goals (good for third in the league) and totaling 60 points while skating in all 70 games to date for Charlotte. The fifth-year pro also sports a plus-19 rating, has scored 10 power-play goals, and is tied for the AHL lead in both shorthanded goals (5) and game-winners (8) while recording 236 shots on goal - second-most in the league. A native of Amherst, Mass., Leonard has played 70 career games in the NHL with San Jose, Nashville and Arizona.

Alex Steeves, Forward (Toronto Marlies):

Alex Steeves continued to improve his offensive numbers for the fourth year in a row in 2024-25, sitting second in the AHL with 36 goals and tied for seventh with 61 points in 58 games for the Marlies. The 25-year-old native of St. Paul, Minn., is tie for the league lead in both power-play goals (13) and game-winners (8), and has totaled 105 goals over the last four seasons - third-most in the AHL during that span. Steeves has also skated in seven games with the parent Toronto Maple Leafs this season, scoring his first career NHL goal on Feb. 22 vs. Carolina.

