Golf Classic, Youth Hockey Camps Highlight Summer Events for Griffins

July 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic, presented by Meijer, will return to the spectacular American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven on Monday, Aug. 18. Morning and afternoon rounds will once again be offered for the 31st annual event at the Jack Nicklaus-designed masterpiece. The Griffins will also conduct two weeks' worth of youth hockey camps this summer, with week one being staged July 21-25 at Griff's Georgetown in Hudsonville, followed by a second week from Aug. 11-15 at Griff's IceHouse West in Holland.

The golf classic, one of West Michigan's premier charitable and golf events, serves as the primary fundraiser for the Griffins Youth Foundation. In its fifth year of existence, American Dunes donates proceeds to the families of deceased and injured U.S. military personnel. In addition, greens fees support Folds of Honor, a charitable organization found by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney that provides scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members and first responders. All profits from American Dunes are donated to Folds of Honor, which has awarded academic scholarships of over $130 million to more than 62,000 recipients since 2007.

There will be a morning and afternoon shotgun start, beginning at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. The scramble-format classic includes lunch; 18 holes of premier golf with a cart; on-course food provided by Buffalo Wild Wings, Johnsonville, Mancino's, Kilwins, Mission BBQ, and Fry Daddy's; beverages provided by Pepsi, Budweiser, and Aquafina; contest holes; and the opportunity to win an array of prizes through a raffle and auction. Click here to register your foursome and learn more about the event.

Offered to kids ages 6-14, both youth hockey camps will be instructed by Griffins and Detroit Red Wings right wing Dominik Shine with special appearances by Griffins personnel throughout each week.

The cost is $400 per child for the Hudsonville camp, which runs daily from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and includes a camp jersey, hat, and daily lunch provided by popular local eateries such as Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chick-fil-A, Little Caesars and McDonalds. The Holland camp is a shorter day (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and its $350 cost for the week also includes a camp jersey, hat, and daily lunch. Locker rooms will be provided for both camps to allow kids to leave their equipment at the arena for the week.

For more information about the camps or to register your child, please click here for the Hudsonville camp or here for the Holland camp. Call (616) 550-9248 for more details.







