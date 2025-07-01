San Diego Gulls Sign Judd Caulfield and Will Francis

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Judd Caulfield and defenseman Will Francis to one-year standard player contracts (SPC's).

Caulfield, 24 (3/19/01), recorded 11-14=25 points with 40 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +2 rating in 67 games with San Diego last season, setting AHL career-highs in goals, +/- rating and games played. Caulfield has tallied 21-30=51 points in 133 career AHL games from 2022-25, all with the Gulls.

Acquired by Anaheim from Pittsburgh for Thimo Nickl, March 31, 2023, Caulfield appeared in 133 career NCAA games with North Dakota from 2019-23, scoring 29-33=62 points with a +39 rating and 31 PIM. He set single-season career highs in scoring (11-9) and goals in 2021-22. He completed his junior season leading the club in shorthanded goals (3) while he was tied for second in goals. He also helped the Fighting Hawks to a NCHC championship in 2020-21.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Caulfield scored 26-48=74 points in 123 games at the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) from 2017-19, where he was teammates with Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson. A native of Grand Forks, N.D., Caulfield helped Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2019 U-18 World Championship and gold at the 2017 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Francis, 24 (11/16/00), made his professional debut April 13, 2025 in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The St. Paul, Minn. native skated in three games for San Diego last season. Francis was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft (163rd overall) by the Anaheim Ducks. Francis appeared in 37 career NCAA games with the University of Minnesota Duluth from 2021-25, collecting one assist (0-1=1) and 29 penalty minutes (PIM). He skated in a total of four games for the Bulldogs this season, posting five PIM. A 6-5, 215-pound defenseman, he also recorded 3-11=14 points with 151 PIM and a +9 rating in 69 career United States Hockey League (USHL) games with Cedar Rapids. Francis missed the entirety of the 2020-21 and 2023-24 NCAA seasons for UMD as well as a majority of the 2021-22 and 2024-25 seasons due to multiple treatments for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a disease that he has defeated three separate times since first being diagnosed in 2020. Francis returned to play on March 8 at St. Cloud State after skating in two games to begin the 2024-25 season before beginning his third round of treatment.







