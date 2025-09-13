Ducks Fall to Sharks in Golden State Rookie Faceoff Opener
Published on September 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
The Anaheim Ducks fell 6-3 tonight to the San Jose Sharks in the opening game of the 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff. The Ducks found the back of the net with defenseman Alexis Mathieu and a tallied pair of power play goals from forwards Tim Washe and Yegor Sidorov.
