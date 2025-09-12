Cleveland Monsters Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule Filled with Historic Celebrations and Fan-Favorite Themes

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced today the team's 2025-26 promotional schedule presented by SeatGeek complete with six specialty jerseys, eight giveaways and familiar fan-favorite themes. Single game tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 15. The Monsters will drop the puck for their Opening Night presented by SeatGeek on Friday, October 17, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms where the first 5,000 fans will receive a schedule tote bag courtesy of University Hospitals.

Fans will be treated to a special postgame concert this season when The Sugarhill Gang performs at Hip-Hop & Hockey: A Black Heritage Celebration on Friday, February 20. Additional postgame performances for Emo Night and WGAR Country Music Night will be announced soon.

The Monsters will join in the American Hockey League's 90-year anniversary with a special nod to Cleveland hockey history featuring Cleveland Barons Nights throughout the season. The unique jerseys will pay tribute to a dominant era of Cleveland Barons hockey in the 1950s when the team won the last of its nine Calder Cups. Teams across the league will join in the AHL's milestone celebration with the Monsters sporting their Barons jerseys at seven select home and away games. Fans can get a jump on the historic celebration with the Barons Hat Trick Pack, featuring a Cleveland Barons Legacy hat and tickets to all home Cleveland Barons Nights (Thursday, November 20, Saturday, November 22, and Monday, December 29), starting at only $59. BUY NOW.

Giveaway Nights

Schedule Tote Bag courtesy of University Hospitals at Opening Night on Friday, October 17 (first 5,000 fans)

Monsters Trick or Treat Bag courtesy of Medical Mutual at Monster Mash on Saturday, October 25 (first 2,500 kids ages 14 & under)

Superman Monsters Cape courtesy of GE Lighting, a Savant company at Superman Night on Tuesday, December 30 (first 2,500 kids ages 14 & under)

Battled Together Shirt courtesy of truenorth Convenience Stores at Lake Erie Monsters Weekend on Friday, January 30 (first 5,000 fans)

Zach Werenski Bobblehead at Lake Erie Monsters Weekend on Saturday, January 31 (first 8,000 fans)

Red LED Glow Stick at Glow Red for Women Night on Saturday, February 28 (first 5,000 fans)

Kids Goal Horn Bank courtesy of First Federal Lakewood at Kid Nation Takeover on Sunday, March 29 (first 2,500 kids ages 14 & under)

Specialty Jersey Nights

Superman Night presented by GE Lighting, a Savant company - Tuesday, December 30

Lake Erie Monsters Weekend presented by Cleveland Museum of Natural History - Friday, January 30, and Saturday, January 31

University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night - Saturday, February 21

Cleveland Polish Boys Night - Saturday, April 4

Recurring Promotional Nights

1-2-3 Fridays: $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue and other select beer specials

Monsters Family Days presented by Jet Express: Kids can enjoy Monsters Kids Meals including a hot dog, a soda and chips for only $7.50

Blue Jackets Nights: The team will wear new, special Blue Jackets-inspired jerseys celebrating the Monsters' NHL affiliate. The first 2,015 fans each night will receive an 'Interskate' 71 Poster featuring Monsters players that have made their NHL debut with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Social Impact & Equity Nights

Women in Hockey Night - Friday, November 7

Pride Night - Thursday, December 4

Hip-Hop & Hockey: A Black Heritage Celebration - Friday, February 20

Sensory Friendly Night - Wednesday, February 25

Additional Theme Nights

Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by University Hospitals - Saturday, November 29

Blood Donor Awareness Night presented by truenorth Convenience Stores - Wednesday, January 21

Motorsports Night powered by Kaulig Racing - Thursday, January 22

Glow Red for Women Night with the American Heart Association - Saturday, February 28

First Responders Night presented by Physicians Ambulance - Friday, April 3

Fan Salute Day presented by Car Parts Warehouse - Sunday, April 19

