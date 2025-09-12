Wolf Pack Announce Time Changes to 2025-26 Schedule
Published on September 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today two time changes to the club's 2025-26 schedule.
The Wolf Pack's home game on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, against the Providence Bruins will now be played at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
Additionally, the club's game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, against the Toronto Marlies will now be played at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
Join the Wolf Pack for the 2025-26 season! Renew your membership now or learn more about becoming a 'Pack Member.'
American Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2025
- Wolf Pack Announce Time Changes to 2025-26 Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sign up for the Condors Be a Pro Hockey Camp - Bakersfield Condors
- History of Flyers in the Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule Filled with Historic Celebrations and Fan-Favorite Themes - Cleveland Monsters
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Announce Time Changes to 2025-26 Schedule
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule
- Wolf Pack to Face Bridgeport Islanders in Preseason Home-And-Home Set
- Wolf Pack Announce Three Time Changes to 2025-26 Schedule
- Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with D Chris Ortiz