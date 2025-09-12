Wolf Pack Announce Time Changes to 2025-26 Schedule

Published on September 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today two time changes to the club's 2025-26 schedule.

The Wolf Pack's home game on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, against the Providence Bruins will now be played at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Additionally, the club's game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, against the Toronto Marlies will now be played at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Join the Wolf Pack for the 2025-26 season! Renew your membership now or learn more about becoming a 'Pack Member.'







American Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.