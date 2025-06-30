Shawn Lynch Named Charlotte Checkers President

June 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Zawyer Sports & Entertainment announced today that they have named longtime Charlotte Checkers executive Shawn Lynch as the team's new President. Lynch will take over the role previously held by Tera Black, who will continue to serve in an advisory role.

"After 19 incredible seasons with the Charlotte Checkers, I've decided it's time for a new chapter - one that gives me more time to focus on life outside the arena, especially my family and pursuing new interests," said Black. "This team, Michael Kahn and his family, the staff, our relationship with the Florida Panthers, and this community have meant the world to me, and being part of the Checkers' story has truly been one of the great joys of my life."

"We are so proud to be announcing Shawn Lynch as the President of the Charlotte Checkers," said Andy Kaufmann, Owner and CEO of Zawyer Sports & Entertainment. "Shawn is a mega talented leader and I am excited to see him in his new and well deserved role in leadership."

Lynch, 43, is the Checkers' longest-tenured employee, beginning his professional career as an intern with the Checkers in 2003 and progressing through the ranks to most recently serve as Senior Vice President, a role he had held since 2013.

During Lynch's tenure, the Checkers moved from the ECHL to the AHL, moved from Bojangles Coliseum to Spectrum Center and then back again, captured a Calder Cup championship, changed NHL affiliations and ownership groups, managed the COVID-19 pandemic, executed Charlotte's first professional outdoor hockey game at the Queen City Outdoor Classic and posted record revenue across all categories during the 2024-25 season.

"My 21 seasons here have allowed me to grow an immense respect for the Checkers organization and the City of Charlotte that supports it," said Lynch. "I never thought I'd spend my entire career within one organization. I am grateful for all of the support from Tera and the team these past several years and am grateful and excited for the opportunity that has been offered by Zawyer Sports to take the next step in my career with the team and community that I cherish and love!

"I'm excited for the opportunity to lead the next phase of Checkers hockey while continuing to honor the traditions that Tera implemented day after day. Tera's tenure has been remarkable and I was lucky to have a front row seat for every minute of it. She has shown us all what true leadership looks like. The foundation has been set and I look forward to building upon our relationships with our fans, partners, the CRVA and the Florida Panthers organization."

The Checkers recently completed their 2024-25 season with their second-ever trip to the Calder Cup Finals. A full schedule for the 2025-26 campaign will be released in the coming weeks.







