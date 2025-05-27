Flyers Name Ian Laperrière Advisor to Hockey Operations

May 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that Ian Laperrière will rejoin the organization as an advisor to Hockey Operations, according to General Manager, Daniel Briere.

Laperrière will transition from his previous role as head coach of the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and serve as an advisor to Briere and President of Hockey Operations, Keith Jones.

"I want to thank Ian for his tireless work in Lehigh Valley for the last four seasons," said Briere. "He not only led the Phantoms in a return to the playoffs, but provided crucial development to several of our prospects. I am excited to welcome him back to the Flyers so he can continue to provide his insight in helping our team as we enter the next phase of the rebuild."

"On behalf of the entire Phantoms organization, we thank Lappy for his incredible dedication and passion," said Lehigh Valley Phantoms owners Rob Brooks and Jim Brooks. "He has given so much to the Lehigh Valley and we are grateful for that. We look forward to continuing to work with Lappy in his new advisory role.

The Flyers will begin a search for the new head coach of the Phantoms immediately.







American Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2025

Flyers Name Ian Laperrière Advisor to Hockey Operations - Lehigh Valley Phantoms

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.