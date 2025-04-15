Tyrel Bauer Named Moose Winner of 2024-25 IOA/American AHL Specialty Man of the Year

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club is proud to announce Tyrel Bauer is the Moose winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions to the community during the 2024-25 season.

This is the first season Bauer, 23, has been named Manitoba's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award. The Cochrane, Alta. product was recognized with the team's 2024-25 EPRA Julian Klymkiw Community Service Award and Richard Bue Ultimate Teammate Award prior to Saturday's 3-2 win over the Iowa Wild.

Bauer stepped forward this season to continue the ongoing relationship between the Moose and the Kinship and Foster Family Network of Manitoba. The third-year pro welcomed foster families to 24 Manitoba Moose home games. The foster children and their caregivers received a Moose swag bag and tickets to the game. They also meet with Bauer after the game concludes for autographs and photos.

Bauer served as a coach with the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy for the second straight year. The defenceman skated with, and mentored, a U11 team this season. The WJHA is a play-based program designed to increase school attendance as well as high school graduation rates in socially and economically challenged schools in Winnipeg.

In addition to his individual commitments, Bauer made numerous appearances around Winnipeg throughout the season. He started off by visiting one of the St.Amant Foundation's autism early learning classrooms (Oct. 21), before signing autographs for fans following the team's second game of the season (Oct. 27). A few days later, Bauer was on the ice to spend time skating with Moose ticket members at Canada Life Centre (Oct. 30).

As the calendar moved into the holidays, Bauer volunteered at the Christmas Cheer Board with his teammates (Nov. 25). The group assisted in the packing of hampers that would be distributed to families in need. Bauer was signing autographs for fans once again after the team's game on Dec. 1. He then spent time in the drop-in centre at Siloam Mission (Dec. 3) helping to serve breakfast, clear dishes and speak with guests dealing with the daily hardships of poverty and homelessness. Just before Christmas, Bauer took time to sign for fans (Dec. 21) at the Winnipeg Jets Challenge Cup, a large minor hockey tournament.

All too happy to get outside in winter, Bauer was in the snow for a skate on a local home rink (Jan. 21) to celebrate the family winning the Moose Backyard Rink contest. As the season moved into spring, Bauer spent time with fans following the team's March 22 game, fulfilling a Jets Gala auction prize, in support of the True North Youth Foundation.

Bauer dedicated time to help with the Moose Hockey Fights Cancer campaign. The defenceman signed Moose mystery pucks that were sold on the concourse with the proceeds benefitting Camp Quality Manitoba. He also contributed to the Moose Project 11 School Day Games, answering questions from students about mental wellness strategies.

Tyrel Bauer is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honouring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.

The Manitoba Moose begin their final road trip of the 2024-25 regular season Friday, April 18 against the Texas Stars. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey, with puck drop at 7 p.m. CT on 680 CJOB.

