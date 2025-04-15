Nathan Sucese Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack is proud to announce that forward Nathan Sucese has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Greater Hartford community during the 2024-25 season.

As part of his community efforts, Sucese was the leading force behind the club's participation in the CHR's annual 'Adopt-A-Family' initiative during the holiday season. As part of the initiative, Wolf Pack players purchased gifts for families dealing with financial hardships during the holidays.

The native of Fairport, NY, also took part in the club's annual visit to the Southington Bread for Life Soup Kitchen to assist with dinner service in November. Additionally, Sucese took part in the club's 'Cards for Soldiers' initiative in partnership with 'Boxes to Boots' in November, attended local youth hockey practices, and visited local Hartford area schools.

Sucese is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.

