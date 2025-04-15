Nathan Sucese Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner
April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack is proud to announce that forward Nathan Sucese has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Greater Hartford community during the 2024-25 season.
As part of his community efforts, Sucese was the leading force behind the club's participation in the CHR's annual 'Adopt-A-Family' initiative during the holiday season. As part of the initiative, Wolf Pack players purchased gifts for families dealing with financial hardships during the holidays.
The native of Fairport, NY, also took part in the club's annual visit to the Southington Bread for Life Soup Kitchen to assist with dinner service in November. Additionally, Sucese took part in the club's 'Cards for Soldiers' initiative in partnership with 'Boxes to Boots' in November, attended local youth hockey practices, and visited local Hartford area schools.
Sucese is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Tyrel Bauer Named Moose Winner of 2024-25 IOA/American AHL Specialty Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Ben Steeves Named Checkers Man of the Year in the Community - Charlotte Checkers
- Curtis Douglas Named Roadrunners Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- James Hamblin Named IOA /American Specialty Condors Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Drew Commesso Named IceHogs' Man of the Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Mason Geertsen Named Silver Knights 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Henderson Silver Knights
- Donovan Sebrango Named Belleville Sens Winner of 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award - Belleville Senators
- Luke Rowe Named Ontario's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Hershey Bears Name Its IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- Cole Clayton Named Cleveland Monsters 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Name Travis Howe as Club's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Zachary Metsa Named Amerks' 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Sam Poulin Named Penguins' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Fulp Named Bridgeport Islanders' IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Islanders
- American Hockey League Announces Team Winners of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Awards - AHL
- Nathan Sucese Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Drew Callin Named T-Birds Man of the Year for 2nd Straight Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Captain Josiah Didier Named Griffins' Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Max Crozier Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Close out Regular Season - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 27 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Enter Final Week of Season Still Fighting for Playoff Seeding - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Jackson Edward from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Rangers Reassign Hugo Ollas to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Enter Final Week of Regular Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Nathan Sucese Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner
- Rangers Reassign Hugo Ollas to Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: April 14th, 2025
- Rangers Recall D Matthew Robertson from Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Win Wild Game Over Islanders 5-3