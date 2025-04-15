Bears Close out Regular Season

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (43-19-6-1) continue the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, as Hershey closes out the regular season this week with three home games against Syracuse, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Lehigh Valley.

2024-25 TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Ivan Miroshnichenko (20)

Assists: Ethan Bear (36)

Points: Ethan Bear (46)

Power-Play Goals: Chase Priskie (9)

Shorthanded Goals: Grant Cruikshank, Bogdan Trineyev (1)

Plus/Minus: Ethan Bear (+33)

Wins: Hunter Shepard (22)

GAA: Hunter Shepard (2.81)

SV%: Hunter Shepard (.891)

Only includes qualified players on active roster

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, April 14

Skating Practice, 10:15 a.m. at Hersheypark Arena (select players)

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Tuesday, April 15

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Wednesday, April 16

Morning Skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

Thursday, April 17

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Friday, April 18

Morning Skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

Practice schedule is subject to change. Please check HersheyBears.com daily for updates.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

- Friday, April 11 - Hershey 4 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2

- Saturday, April 12 - Hershey 1 at Lehigh Valley 5

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS:

Wednesday, April 16 - vs. Syracuse Crunch, 7 p.m. - CLICK TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Fairview Golf Course Back-to-Back Calder Cup champions Golf Chip Giveaway - The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a back-to-back Calder Cup championship logo golf chip, courtesy of Fairview Golf Course.

Berks Dollar Dog Night - Berks hot dogs can be purchased for $1 on the concourse at select locations.

Friday, April 18 - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7 p.m. - CLICK TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Pre-game Happy Hour - Fans 21-and-over can enjoy $5 16 oz. select beer special, available from doors to puck drop.

Saturday, April 19 - vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7 p.m. - CLICK TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Fan Appreciation Night - All fans in attendance will receive a scratch-off card upon entry for a chance to win a variety of prizes.

Jersey Off Our Backs Night - All fans in attendance will have a chance to win a game-worn jersey right off the back of a Hershey Bears player.

Player Awards Night - The Player Awards ceremony will take place pre-game to celebrate player achievements throughout the 2024-25 season.

Television Coverage: FOX 43.2 Antenna TV (Saturday); Video Coverage: AHLTV on FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network, Capitals Radio Network

All times Eastern

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

END OF THE ROAD:

The Bears completed their road portion of the 2024-25 campaign last weekend with a 24-6-5-1 (.750) record away from GIANT Center, establishing a new franchise record for road points percentage. Hershey bested its previous single-season record for road points percentage of .736, set last year with a road mark of 26-5-3-2.

YOUNG GUNS:

Last Saturday's contest at Lehigh Valley marked the American Hockey League debut of Washington Capitals prospect Leon Muggli. Muggli became the first 18-year-old (18 years, nine months, three days) to play in a game for the Bears since Jonas Siegenthaler (18 years, nine months, 17 days) made his debut on March 23, 2016 at Lehigh Valley, and he is the youngest player to dress for Hershey since Garrett Mitchell (18 years, seven months, four days) debuted on April 6, 2010 at Syracuse. On Sunday, the Washington Capitals also announced the loan of 18-year-old forward Terik Parascak to Hershey. Presently, Hershey's roster boasts seven Washington draft picks from the Capitals' three most recent draft classes.

MAGIC NUMBER MATH:

The race for the Frank S. Mathers Trophy for the Atlantic Division crown is down to just Hershey (93 points) and Charlotte (88 points). Hershey's Magic Number to clinch a second consecutive regular-season division championship is down to two points; any combination of two points earned by the Bears or lost by the Checkers on Wednesday will secure the Atlantic Division for Hershey. The Bears still remain alive in the hunt for the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for first overall in the AHL with a Magic Number of 11, but the Laval Rocket have a Magic Number of two points and host Belleville on Wednesday.

CLOSING OUT THE CRUNCH:

Wednesday's contest against Syracuse marks the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two clubs, with the road team winning each of the previous three contests. A win tomorrow would mark Hershey's first three-win season against Syracuse since the 2016-17 campaign, when the Bears went 3-0-1-0 against the Crunch.

PESTERING THE PENGUINS:

The Bears lead the season series against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a 6-3-1-1 record following last Friday's 4-2 win at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Hershey has a 3-2-0-0 home record against the Penguins this season; the most recent encounter at GIANT Center resulted in a 5-4 Bears overtime win on March 1. Thanks to Luke Philp's four-point game last week, the forward has surged into a tie with Hendrix Lapierre with nine points against Hershey's I-81 rivals, trailing only Ethan Bear's 10 points.

FIGHTING THE PHANTOMS:

Hershey dropped its final road game of the season to Lehigh Valley last Saturday, but maintains a 5-3-1-0 lead in the season series heading into this Saturday's regular-season finale. The Bears are 2-2-0-0 at home against the Phantoms this season; Ethan Bear again paces Hershey in scoring against its other in-state rival with nine points (2g, 7a).

DOWN ON THE FARM:

The South Carolina Stingrays officially clinched the ECHL's Brabham Cup as the top team of the 2024-25 regular season on Friday by virtue of a 6-3 win over the Norfolk Admirals, guaranteeing South Carolina of home-ice advantage throughout its participation in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Stingrays went 52-14-3-2 this season to set team records for wins and points (107). South Carolina opens the South Division Semifinals against the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum.

BEARS BITES:

Ethan Bear is seventh in defensive scoring with 46 points and is second among all skaters in plus/minus at +33...Spencer Smallman is one assist away from his 100th pro helper...Brad Hunt is three points away from his 300th AHL point...Vincent Iorio is three games away from his 200th pro game...Ivan Miroshnichenko is three games away from his 100th game as a Bear...Hershey's 3.26 goals scored per game is eighth in the AHL...The Bears have managed 14 wins this season when trailing after the first period, which leads the AHL...Hershey is 10-0-0-0 at home when leading after two periods.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.