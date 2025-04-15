Miko Matikka Assigned to Tucson Roadrunners
April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, announced Tuesday that forward Miko Matikka has been assigned to the team from the East Coast Hockey League's Allen Americans following the end of the ECHL regular season.
Matikka, 21, was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (67th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Utah in July.
The 6-foot-3, 187-pound rookie tallied two points (2a) and two penalty minutes in 28 regular-season games with the Roadrunners this season. Matikka began the year with Tucson before being reassigned to Allen on February 12.
Photo: Bennet Silvyn/Tucson Roadrunners
In the ECHL, the Helsinki, Finland native recorded 12 points (5g, 7a) and six penalty minutes in 25 games. He recorded his first career multi-point game (1g, 1A) as a pro on Feb. 21 against the Kansas City Mavericks and notched his first multi-goal performance (2g) on Mar. 22 versus the Idaho Steelheads.
In 2023-24, Matikka registered 33 points (20g, 13a) and 41 penalty minutes in 43 games with the University of Denver to help the Pioneers win the school's NCAA-record 10th national championship. His 20 goals ranked second on the team and fourth among NCAA freshmen. He also finished second on the team in power-play goals (6) and shots (112). Matikka became the first Pioneers freshman to score 20 goals in a season since fellow Finn Henrik Borgstrom did so in 2016-17.
Matikka joined Denver after playing in the United States Hockey League during the 2022-23 season with the Madison Capitols and Waterloo Black Hawks. He ranked among the USHL's top 20 scorers with 55 points (27g, 28a) in 58 games between the two clubs. Prior to his time in North America, Matikka developed in the Jokerit organization in his hometown of Helsinki and represented Finland at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship.
He re-joins the Roadrunners ahead of their final regular-season series against the Colorado Eagles, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. PT at Tucson Arena. Fans can catch the action live on AHLTV on FloHockey.
Images from this story
|
Tucson Roadrunners forward Miko Matikka
(Bennet Silvyn)
