Rangers Reassign Hugo Ollas to Wolf Pack

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Hugo Ollas to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

Ollas, 22, has split his rookie season between the Railers and Bloomington Bison in the ECHL. With the Railers, Ollas appeared in 22 games and posted a record of 10-9-2 with an .896 save percentage and a 3.17 goals-against average.

With the Bison, Ollas went 2-7-1 with an .888 save percentage and a 3.18 goals-against average in eleven games.

Prior to turning pro, Ollas spent three seasons with Merrimack College. With the Warriors, Ollas compiled a record of 27-27-0 with a .914 save percentage, a 2.48 goals-against average, and six shutouts over 60 games.

The native of Linköping, SWE, was named to the Hockey East Third All-Star Team following the 2022-23 season, his sophomore year.

The 6'7", 251-pound netminder was selected in the seventh round, 197th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

