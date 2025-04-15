American Hockey League Announces Team Winners of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Awards
April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today the individual team winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards, selected by their respective clubs for their outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations during the 2024-25 season.
From this list of finalists, representatives from IOA/American Specialty and the AHL will choose the winner of the 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award. The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and also skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers.
This year's winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards are:
Chase Wouters, Abbotsford Canucks (3rd career selection)
James Hamblin, Bakersfield Condors (1st)
Donovan Sebrango, Belleville Senators (1st)
Aidan Fulp, Bridgeport Islanders (1st)
Lucas Ciona, Calgary Wranglers (1st)
Ben Steeves, Charlotte Checkers (1st)
Dominic Franco, Chicago Wolves (3rd)
Cole Clayton, Cleveland Monsters (1st)
Ty Nelson, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)
Jayson Megna, Colorado Eagles (1st)
Josiah Didier, Grand Rapids Griffins (3rd)
Nathan Sucese, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)
Mason Geertsen, Henderson Silver Knights (3rd)
Jake Massie, Hershey Bears (2nd)
Brendan Gaunce, Iowa Wild (2nd)
Lucas Condotta, Laval Rocket (3rd)
Hunter McDonald, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)
Tyrel Bauer, Manitoba Moose (1st)
Kyle Marino, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)
Luke Rowe, Ontario Reign (1st)
Vinni Lettieri, Providence Bruins (1st)
Zach Metsa, Rochester Americans (2nd)
Drew Commesso, Rockford IceHogs (1st)
Travis Howe, San Diego Gulls (2nd)
Jake Furlong, San Jose Barracuda (1st)
Drew Callin, Springfield Thunderbirds (2nd)
Max Crozier, Syracuse Crunch (1st)
Curtis McKenzie, Texas Stars (3rd)
Logan Shaw, Toronto Marlies (1st)
Curtis Douglas, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)
Colton White, Utica Comets (1st)
Sam Poulin, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)
The winner of the 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced in the coming weeks.
