Hunter McDonald Named Phantoms 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are proud to announce that defenseman Hunter McDonald has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Lehigh Valley community during the 2024-25 season.

McDonald, 22, is the first rookie in Lehigh Valley Phantoms history to receive the honor.

Since joining Lehigh Valley at the end of last season, McDonald has established himself as an admirable presence in the local community.

"It was great, I enjoyed all the events," McDonald said. "It was cool to be able to give back to the community and just see kids going out to school or doing sled hockey, and even the hospital. So, it was fun to get with the guys and go out and try to make people's day a little better."

McDonald has seamlessly embraced both his role on the ice and his impact off of it.

"Just being able to go and see smiles," McDonald said. "I think it does mean a lot for everybody. That makes me feel good and hopefully it makes other people feel good."

His immediate involvement throughout the season featured appearances at numerous schools including a book-reading and Q&A session with students at Hiram W. Dodd Elementary as well as participating in ball hockey sessions with students at Lincoln Elementary.

McDonald also extended his compassion and support to those less fortunate with visits to youth patients and their families at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital. He also personally delivered stuffed animals to Valley Youth House following the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

The Fairport, New York native exemplified the continued importance of growing the game of hockey within the region by participating in practices with Phantoms Youth and Sled Hockey teams while serving as a role model for players.

The Phantoms Sled Hockey program, operated by Phantoms Charities, is dedicated to allowing youth players ages 5-16 with mobility challenges the opportunity to play hockey at PPL Center while also providing necessary equipment to each athlete at no cost to families in need.

"I enjoyed the Sled Hockey, "McDonald said. "It definitely puts a little different perspective and I have a little fun getting in on the sled too. I think all the kids enjoy when we are there."

He remained a consistent presence in the community while establishing strong relationships with fans across the Lehigh Valley during appearances in postgame autograph signings and in-arena events such as the team's annual Miller-Keystone Blood Drive.

McDonald is now one of 32 finalists to win the AHL's 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, given annually to the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The winner of the award will be announced by the league in the coming weeks.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.