Brandsegg-Nygard and Sandin-Pellikka Reassigned to Griffins

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (BRANS-egg NEE-gard) and defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka (san-DEEN PEHL-lee-kuh) from the Swedish Hockey League's Skelleftea AIK to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Brandsegg-Nygard was selected with the 15th overall pick by Detroit in 2024, becoming the first-ever Norwegian to be chosen in the first round of the NHL draft. He showed 11 points (5-6-11), 51 penalty minutes and a minus-two rating in 42 regular-season games this season, adding six points (4-2-6), 12 penalty minutes and a minus-three rating in 11 playoff outings with Skelleftea. The 19-year-old made his SHL debut on Oct. 12, and later bagged his first SHL goal on Oct. 24 against Farjestad BK. During the 2023-24 campaign, Brandsegg-Nygard competed in 41 games with Mora IK in the Allsvenskan, Sweden's second pro division, showing 18 points (8-10-18), 19 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. He then ranked third on the team with 10 points (4-6-10) in 12 postseason outings, reaching the Allsvenskan semifinals. As a pro between the SHL, Allsvenskan, and Eliteserien (Norway's top pro league), Brandsegg-Nygard has 32 points (14-18-32), 76 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating in 102 regular-season appearances.

The Oslo, Norway, native spent his youth years within the Valerenga program, skating with its U16, U18, U20, U21, and senior teams from 2018-22. At the international level, Brandsegg-Nygard was named a top three player on Team Norway at the 2024 World Junior Championship when he collected five points (3-2-5) in five games. Later that summer, he competed at the 2024 World Championship with Team Norway and logged five points (3-2-5) in seven contests.

Sandin-Pellikka, the 17th overall pick by Detroit in 2023, set SHL records for the most goals in a single season by a U20 defenseman with 12 this campaign and the record for the most SHL goals in a career by a U20 defenseman with 24. He accumulated 29 points (12-17-29), 22 penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating in 46 regular-season games with Skelleftea this year. He also added eight points (1-7-8), two penalty minutes and a minus-two rating in 11 SHL playoff games. The 20-year-old was named the 2024-25 Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year when he paced all U20 SHL players in points, assists and goals, following in the footsteps of current Griffin William Wallinder who won the award in 2022. During his time in the SHL from 2022-25, Sandin-Pellikka produced 52 points (24-28-52) in 107 regular-season games, and won the Salming Trophy in 2023-24 as the SHL's Defenseman of the Year. Also in 2023-24, Skelleftea claimed the SHL championship and Sandin-Pellikka contributed with seven points (2-5-7) in 14 playoff outings.

At the international level, Sandin-Pellikka was named the Best Defenseman, for the second straight tournament, and named to the All-Star Team at the 2025 World Junior Championship when he served as captain for Team Sweden and totaled 10 points (4-6-10) in seven appearances. At the 2024 World Junior Championship, he was honored as the tournament's best defenseman en route to claiming a silver medal for Team Sweden with six points (2-4-6) in seven games. In 2023, the Gallivare, Sweden, native was named the U18 World Junior Championship Best Defenseman and garnered a spot on the All-Star Team when he helped Team Sweden win a silver medal with 11 points (2-9-11) in seven contests.

