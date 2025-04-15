Sam Poulin Named Penguins' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are proud to announce that forward Sam Poulin has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his contributions to the Northeast Pennsylvania community and his outspoken advocacy for mental health during the 2024-25 season.

Throughout the year, Poulin has shared messages on his social media encouraging people to prioritize their mental health. He candidly shared the story of his own mental health break during his second pro season in 2022-23, using his platform to be a source of encouragement for others experiencing similar issues.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old participated in numerous team events and fundraisers during the season. He was integral in organizing a trip to the Janet Weis Pediatric Unit at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, as well as the team's Pens & Paws charity pet calendar benefitting the Penguins GOALS Foundation.

This year, he has produced career-highs across the board with 19 goals, 24 assists and 43 points in 55 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in addition to skating in six NHL contests with Pittsburgh.

Poulin is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Apr. 16, a pivotal head-to-head showdown with the Providence Bruins. Two teams jockeying for Atlantic Division playoff positioning will face off at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

