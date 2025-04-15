Donovan Sebrango Named Belleville Sens Winner of 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce that defenceman Donovan Sebrango has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Bay of Quinte community during the 2024-25 season.

Since coming to Belleville, Donovan has jumped headfirst into the Bay of Quinte community, not only as a fixture in the Senators' youth programming efforts but also as a resident.

While he always makes himself available for fan meetings, autographs, school visits, and other community events, Sebrango also lives and trains in the Quinte area in the off-season. Through that local training, he's been able to make a significant impact on many young athletes here, who look up to him for his advice, his work ethic, and his dedication to getting stronger and achieving his goals.

Among the causes he supports, Sebrango has put a spotlight on National Service Dogs, which helps to train and find homes for guide dogs across Canada. Along with a regular donation matching campaign, Sebrango's support as an ambassador to NSB (dating back to 2020) includes previously sponsoring a service dog candidate named "Ranger" while playing in the Ontario Hockey League.

"Donovan is a high-quality player and high-character person who truly deserves this recognition," said Belleville Sens General Manager Ryan Bowness. "To witness the growth in him as a leader in our dressing and the Bay of Quinte community over the last couple of seasons has been very impressive to watch, and it's a testament to the way he carries himself every single day."

The Ottawa-born Sebrango made his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators earlier this season and has been recognized for his on-ice efforts as an alternate captain in Belleville. It's easy to see why he's a key piece of the Belleville Sens organization both at and away from the rink.

Sebrango is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honouring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.

Sebrango and other winners of the Belleville Sens 2025 Player Awards will be recognized ahead of the Senators Fan Appreciation Night presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board on Saturday, April 19, 2025, against the Laval Rocket.

