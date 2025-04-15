Drew Commesso Named IceHogs' Man of the Year

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to announce that Drew Commesso has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Rockford community during the 2024-25 season.

Drew happily volunteered his time for community events whenever called upon this season, including skating with youth hockey players at practices and participating in reading events for children at a local day care. At these appearances, the "bare minimum" was not in his vocabulary. Drew actively engaged with kids and families at these events, leaving them with the best possible impression of the IceHogs and its players. He was also one of the most engaging players at IceHogs season ticket member events, often going out of his way to interact with kids who attended the events.

Additionally, Drew was always an eager contributor in the team's social media content and was proud to represent the IceHogs' brand in the community, including in marketing efforts and in-game entertainment elements on the video board. In many ways, he was the face of the IceHogs this season.

Commesso is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.

This year's winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards are:

Chase Wouters, Abbotsford Canucks (3rd career selection)

James Hamblin, Bakersfield Condors (1st)

Donovan Sebrango, Belleville Senators (1st)

Aidan Fulp, Bridgeport Islanders (1st)

Lucas Ciona, Calgary Wranglers (1st)

Ben Steeves, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

Dominic Franco, Chicago Wolves (3rd)

Cole Clayton, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

Ty Nelson, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)

Jayson Megna, Colorado Eagles (1st)

Josiah Didier, Grand Rapids Griffins (3rd)

Nathan Sucese, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

Mason Geertsen, Henderson Silver Knights (3rd)

Jake Massie, Hershey Bears (2nd)

Brendan Gaunce, Iowa Wild (2nd)

Lucas Condotta, Laval Rocket (3rd)

Hunter McDonald, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)

Tyrel Bauer, Manitoba Moose (1st)

Kyle Marino, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)

Luke Rowe, Ontario Reign (1st)

Vinni Lettieri, Providence Bruins (1st)

Zachary Metsa, Rochester Americans (2nd)

Drew Commesso, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

Travis Howe, San Diego Gulls (2nd)

Jake Furlong, San Jose Barracuda (1st)

Drew Callin, Springfield Thunderbirds (2nd)

Max Crozier, Syracuse Crunch (1st)

Curtis McKenzie, Texas Stars (3rd)

Logan Shaw, Toronto Marlies (1st)

Curtis Douglas, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

Colton White, Utica Comets (1st)

Sam Poulin, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)

