Marino Named Admirals Man of the Year
April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals are proud to announce that forward Kyle Marino has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Milwaukee community during the 2024-25 season.
Playing in his first year in Milwaukee, Marino wasted little time getting involved in community events. He was one of the Celebrity Waiters for a Prevent Blindness of Wisconsin event that raised over $75,000, he was one of several players to who donated money to purchase presents for kids at the Ronald McDonald House and then delivered them to the kids. He also made visits to local hockey rinks to work with youth teams.
Kyle was also integral into the launch of the team's new book club called ABC (Admirals Book Club), making numerous school visits to read to kids and encourage them to do their reading as well. He was part of the first crew to do a Celebrity Bartending event that raised money for the Admirals Power Play Foundation, the team's charitable arm. He was also the go-to player for post-game meet and greets.
Marino is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year.
The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Ontario Agrees to Contract Extension with Jacob Doty for 2025-26 - Ontario Reign
- Miko Matikka Assigned to Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Brandsegg-Nygard and Sandin-Pellikka Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marino Named Admirals Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hunter McDonald Named Phantoms 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Announce Medical Updates - Rockford IceHogs
- Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays, Bears Recall Seth Eisele - Hershey Bears
- Megna Named Eagles IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Colorado Eagles
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Konnor Smith to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- LA Kings Recall Caleb Jones - Ontario Reign
- Tyrel Bauer Named Moose Winner of 2024-25 IOA/American AHL Specialty Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Ben Steeves Named Checkers Man of the Year in the Community - Charlotte Checkers
- Curtis Douglas Named Roadrunners Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- James Hamblin Named IOA /American Specialty Condors Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Drew Commesso Named IceHogs' Man of the Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Mason Geertsen Named Silver Knights 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Henderson Silver Knights
- Donovan Sebrango Named Belleville Sens Winner of 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award - Belleville Senators
- Luke Rowe Named Ontario's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Hershey Bears Name Its IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- Cole Clayton Named Cleveland Monsters 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Name Travis Howe as Club's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Zachary Metsa Named Amerks' 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Sam Poulin Named Penguins' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Fulp Named Bridgeport Islanders' IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Islanders
- American Hockey League Announces Team Winners of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Awards - AHL
- Nathan Sucese Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Drew Callin Named T-Birds Man of the Year for 2nd Straight Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Captain Josiah Didier Named Griffins' Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Max Crozier Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Close out Regular Season - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 27 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Enter Final Week of Season Still Fighting for Playoff Seeding - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Jackson Edward from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Rangers Reassign Hugo Ollas to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Enter Final Week of Regular Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Marino Named Admirals Man of the Year
- Ufko Recalled by Predators
- Taylor Sets New Admirals Wins Mark
- Admirals Set First Two Playoff Dates
- Admirals Grab Fourth Straight Win