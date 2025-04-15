Marino Named Admirals Man of the Year

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals are proud to announce that forward Kyle Marino has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Milwaukee community during the 2024-25 season.

Playing in his first year in Milwaukee, Marino wasted little time getting involved in community events. He was one of the Celebrity Waiters for a Prevent Blindness of Wisconsin event that raised over $75,000, he was one of several players to who donated money to purchase presents for kids at the Ronald McDonald House and then delivered them to the kids. He also made visits to local hockey rinks to work with youth teams.

Kyle was also integral into the launch of the team's new book club called ABC (Admirals Book Club), making numerous school visits to read to kids and encourage them to do their reading as well. He was part of the first crew to do a Celebrity Bartending event that raised money for the Admirals Power Play Foundation, the team's charitable arm. He was also the go-to player for post-game meet and greets.

Marino is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year.

The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.