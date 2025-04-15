Carson Bjarnason and Alex Bump Join Phantoms

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have received goaltender Carson Bjarnason who has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers. Additionally, forward Alex Bump has been added to the Phantoms' roster on an ATO (amateur try out) after he also signed his NHL entry-level contract with the Flyers earlier today.

Bjarnson, 19, signed his entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2023 but has yet to make his pro debut. The 6'3 ¬Â³ goaltender from Carman, Manitoba played in 40 games this season with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL going 22-18-3, 2.93, .913. In his WHL career, he has played in 156 games over four seasons going 75-61-13, 3.14, .903. He also made the roster for Team Canada at the 2025 World Juniors tournament joining fellow Flyers' draft selections Oliver Bonk and Jett Luchanko.

A second-round selection (#51 overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bjarnason has also previously played at PPL Center in the 2023 and 2024 Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series.

Bump, 21, was selected by the Flyers in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward just completed his sophomore season with Western Michigan University where he led the Broncos to the NCAA National Championship giving the school its first ever NCAA title in men's hockey. Serving as an assistant captain this season, he led his team and ranked 13th in the NCAA with 47 points (23g-24a).

Bump was named National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) forward of the year and was the unanimous First-Team All-NCHC selection. He recorded three goals, and one assist during the NCHC Frozen Faceoff ultimately earning him the tournament most valuable player. Bump's success in his sophomore season was followed up after being named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team and was a finalist for Rookie of the Year after registering 14 goals and 36 points in 38 games during the 2023-24 season.

The Prior Lake, Minn. native played for Prior Lake High from 2019-22 and tallied 147 points (72g-75a) in 75 games. In his senior year in 2022 he captained the team and was named USA Today Hockey Player of the Year. Prior to attending college, he also played two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) split between the Omaha Lancers and Tri-City Storm. He registered 25 goals and 56 points in 75 USHL games.

Lehigh Valley closes out the home portion of the regular season on Friday, April 18, against the Cleveland Monsters at 7:05 p.m.

The Phantoms are IN! For a third consecutive season, the Lehigh Valley Phantomshave punched their ticket for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single-game playoff tickets and Playoff Ticket Strips for the duration of Lehigh Valley's postseason run are on sale now.

UPCOMING

Friday, April 18 (7:05 pm) - Cleveland Monsters at Phantoms. Regular Season Home Finale

Saturday, April 19 (7:00 pm) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears. End of Regular Season

Calder Cup Playoffs - Round 1, Best of 3 Series - Dates and Opponent TBD

