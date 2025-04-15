LA Kings Recall Caleb Jones

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings recalled defenseman Caleb Jones to their NHL roster on Tuesday from the Ontario Reign.

Jones, 27, has appeared in five games for the Kings during the 2024-25 season and 247 contests in his NHL career, which has spanned seven seasons from 2018-2024.

The native of Arlington, Texas was loaned to Ontario on Dec. 9 and has since played in 42 AHL games, scoring 20 points on two goals and 18 assists while accumulating a plus-8 rating.

Jones split the 2023-24 season between the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles of the AHL, earning five assists (0-5=5) in 25 games for the Avalanche and six helpers (0-6=6) in 12 games with the Eagles. The 6-1, 194-pound defenseman also suited up in three Stanley Cup Playoff contests for the Avalanche.

Originally selected in the fourth round (117th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers, Jones has accumulated 14 goals and 55 points in his NHL career, which has been played with LA, Colorado, Chicago and Edmonton. Jones has also recorded 63 points (11-52=63) in 137 career AHL games over five seasons with Colorado and Bakersfield.

The Reign return to action on Wednesday for a matchup with the Eagles that is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. inside Toyota Arena.

