Megna Named Eagles IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The American Hockey League announced today the individual team winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards, selected by their respective clubs for their outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations during the 2024-25 season. Colorado forward Jayson Megna earned this year's honor for the Eagles.

Megna's commitment to the community is on full display with the team's largest activations including Teddy Bear Toss, Eagles Fight Cancer, Pucks for Paws, NOCO Humane Society, Weld Elves and the Pot of Gold. Megna regularly encourages teammates to donate to worthy causes, this year kicking off a $2,500 player match for Realities for Children, a local non-profit that provides for the emergency and ongoing support needs of children who have been abused neglected or at risk. He also helped lead the fundraising in the dressing room for the first $2,500 on the Eagles annual Pot of Gold fundraiser.

The Eagles annual Pot of Gold night allows the organization to raise money for an individual and family going through major health and life challenges. Megna was the key figure in making that night a success. Prior to the game, Megna welcomed the family of 9-year-old Josh Mellon into the room and spearheaded the team's $2,500 gift. With this donation, it started a night of giving, with a total amount of $147,849 being raised for the Mellon Family. Megna additionally spent time with the family post- game, bringing them into the locker room to enjoy a win with his teammates.

Megna and head coach Aaron Schneekloth were instrumental in arranging the entire hockey team to participate in the Wish for Wheels Bike Build at Blue Arena in February. During this event the players, coaches, staff and 175 Chevron Colorado employees built more than 250 bikes for local disadvantaged children. His leadership had players building, delivering and fitting these bikes to children in the northern Colorado Community.

From the list of team finalists, representatives from IOA/American Specialty and the AHL will choose the winner of the 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award. The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and also skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers.

