Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays, Bears Recall Seth Eisele

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears, in conjunction with the club's National Hockey League affiliate the Washington Capitals, announced today that goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned from Hershey to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, the Bears have recalled goaltender Seth Eisele from South Carolina.

Bjorklund, 22, made his American Hockey League debut with Hershey on March 26, making 26 saves in a 4-1 win at Bridgeport. He has gone 2-0-0 in two outings with the Bears with a 1.49 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage.

Bjorklund has also posted a 21-4-3 record with one shutout in 29 games this season for South Carolina, helping the Stingrays capture the Brabham Cup championship as the ECHL team with the best record in the regular season. Bjorklund ranked second in the ECHL in goals-against average (2.02) and third in save percentage (.927). The Calgary, Alberta native allowed two or less goals in 18 of his appearances with South Carolina this season. Bjorklund was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Feb. 17.

As a rookie in 2023-24, Bjorklund went 14-11-1 in 27 games for the Stingrays with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage with one shutout.

Bjorklund was selected by the Capitals in the sixth round, 179th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Eisele, 26, went 19-10-1 with three shutouts in 31 appearances with South Carolina this season, his first as a professional. Eisele ranked sixth among ECHL netminders - and first among rookie goaltenders - in goals-against average (2.30) and tied for 13th in save percentage (.914). Eisele was also twice named ECHL Goaltender of the Week, garnering honors for the weeks of Oct. 21 and Jan. 13.

The Bears signed Eisele to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign on Nov. 11 after the Lake Elmo, Minnesota native originally signed an ECHL contract with the Stingrays on Aug. 22.

The 6'5", 205-pound goaltender went 4-1-1 in his final NCAA season at the University of Nebraska Omaha in 2023-24, owning a 2.19 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. He played his four prior collegiate seasons at Lake Superior State University.

