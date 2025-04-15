IceHogs Announce Medical Updates

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that forward Marcel Marcel will undergo season-ending left shoulder surgery. The operation will be completed by Dr. Scott Trenhaile next week.

