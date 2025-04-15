IceHogs Announce Medical Updates
April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that forward Marcel Marcel will undergo season-ending left shoulder surgery. The operation will be completed by Dr. Scott Trenhaile next week.
Check out the Rockford IceHogs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Hunter McDonald Named Phantoms 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Announce Medical Updates - Rockford IceHogs
- Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays, Bears Recall Seth Eisele - Hershey Bears
- Megna Named Eagles IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Colorado Eagles
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Konnor Smith to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- LA Kings Recall Caleb Jones - Ontario Reign
- Tyrel Bauer Named Moose Winner of 2024-25 IOA/American AHL Specialty Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Ben Steeves Named Checkers Man of the Year in the Community - Charlotte Checkers
- Curtis Douglas Named Roadrunners Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- James Hamblin Named IOA /American Specialty Condors Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Drew Commesso Named IceHogs' Man of the Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Mason Geertsen Named Silver Knights 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Henderson Silver Knights
- Donovan Sebrango Named Belleville Sens Winner of 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award - Belleville Senators
- Luke Rowe Named Ontario's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Hershey Bears Name Its IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- Cole Clayton Named Cleveland Monsters 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Name Travis Howe as Club's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Zachary Metsa Named Amerks' 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Sam Poulin Named Penguins' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Fulp Named Bridgeport Islanders' IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Islanders
- American Hockey League Announces Team Winners of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Awards - AHL
- Nathan Sucese Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Drew Callin Named T-Birds Man of the Year for 2nd Straight Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Captain Josiah Didier Named Griffins' Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Max Crozier Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Close out Regular Season - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 27 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Enter Final Week of Season Still Fighting for Playoff Seeding - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Jackson Edward from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Rangers Reassign Hugo Ollas to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Enter Final Week of Regular Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.