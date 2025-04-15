Penguins Enter Final Week of Season Still Fighting for Playoff Seeding

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (39-22-7-1) takes on Providence in pivotal home game on Wednesday

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Apr. 11 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Hershey 4

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton carried a two-goal lead into the third period thanks to goals by Mathieu De St. Phalle and Tristan Broz. Unfortunately, four unanswered goals by the Bears in the third period propelled the visitors to victory.

Saturday, Apr. 12 - UFOs 4 vs. Springfield 1

Skating as the Carbondale UFOs for one night only, the Penguins snapped their four-game losing streak in style. After allowing the opening strike 1:45 into the game, the UFOs dominated by generating 44 shots and scoring four-straight goals. Joel Blomqvist made 22 saves in his return from injury.

Sunday, Apr. 13 - PENGUINS 5 at Bridgeport 2

The Pens raced ahead with three goals in the opening frame, then tacked on insurance markers in the third. Gabe Klassen notched his first AHL goal, followed by Nolan Renwick scoring for the second-straight day and Zach Gallant's first tally as a Penguin.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Apr. 16 - PENGUINS vs. Providence

A huge result hangs in the balance of Providence's mid-week visit. The Pens and Bruins are even in points and wins entering the final week of the regular season. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 0-3-0-0 vs. Providence this season, being out-scored 20-6.

Friday, Apr. 18 - PENGUINS at Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's final road game of the season is its last of 12 matchups with the Bears. Eight of the previous 11 head-to-heads have been decided by one goal, and five games required overtime.

Saturday, Apr. 19 - PENGUINS vs. Cleveland

Fan Appreciation Night and the Penguins' regular-season finale takes place on Saturday. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has never lost in regulation at home to the Monsters, going 9-0-1-0 (.950).

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is now 2-0-1-0 (.833) all-time on its Community Night presented by Visit Luzerne County.

- The Penguins ranks second in the AHL and first in the Eastern Conference in total goals (237) and goals per game (3.43).

- Sam Poulin has 18 points (6G-12A) in his last 13 games.

- Atley Calvert has seven points (2G-5A) in his last seven games.

- Monday, goalie Taylor Gauthier was reassigned by Pittsburgh to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from Wheeling. Gauthier leads Wheeling with 18 wins, and he ranks second in the ECHL in save percentage (.928) and third in goals against average (2.06).

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. x - Hershey 69 43 19 6 1 93 .674

2. x - Charlotte 69 41 22 3 3 88 .638

3. x - PENGUINS 69 39 22 7 1 86 .623

4. x - Providence 70 39 23 5 3 86 .614

5. x - Lehigh Valley 70 34 28 6 2 76 .543

6. x - Springfield 70 34 30 2 4 74 .529

7. Hartford 70 29 32 7 2 67 .479

8. Bridgeport 70 15 48 4 3 37 .264

X = clinched playoff berth

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Ville Koivunen*^ 62 21 34 55

Boris Katchouk 62 21 27 48

Emil Bemström 45 22 25 47

Sam Poulin 55 19 24 43

Avery Hayes 57 22 19 41

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov*v 16 11-2-0 2.64 .913 1

Joel Blomqvist 16 7-5-3 2.81 .912 1

Filip Larsson 26 12-9-3 2.84 .910 5

* = rookie

^ = in Pittsburgh

v = in Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Apr. 16 Providence Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Apr. 18 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 19 Cleveland Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Thu, Apr. 10 (RW) Logan Pietila Recalled from WHL

Thu, Apr. 10 (RW) Mathieu De St. Phalle Recalled from WHL

Sat, Apr. 12 (LW) Emil Bemström Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Apr. 14 (G) Sergei Murashov Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Mon, Apr. 14 (LW) Jack Beck Reassigned to WHL

Mon, Apr. 14 (G) Taylor Gauthier Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Tue, Apr. 15 (D) Filip Král Recalled to PIT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.