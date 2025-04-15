Providence Bruins Recall Jackson Edward from Mariners

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 15, that the Providence Bruins have recalled defenseman Jackson Edward from the Maine Mariners.

Edward, 21, appeared in seven games with the Mariners this season, recording one goal and one assist. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound defenseman has skated in 31 games this season with Providence, posting one goal and six assists.

The Newmarket, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

