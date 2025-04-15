Max Crozier Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are proud to announce that Max Crozier has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Syracuse community during the 2024-25 season.

Crozier is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and also skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.

This season, Crozier connected with a local youth hockey skater and member of the Crunch Clean Team, Parker Wears, who has been going through brain cancer treatment. He has also supported the team's Mental Wellness Program helping the Crunch break the stigma and begin conversations around mental health.

After 11-year-old Wears complained of headaches in December, an MRI revealed a cancerous brain tumor that required immediate surgery on Dec. 10. The Syracuse hockey community has rallied behind Wears and supported him in his battle. Crozier began visiting Wears in Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital and, once he was able, invited him to read the starting lineup at a Crunch game before he went to Boston for several weeks of radiation treatments. Crozier was recalled to the Lightning in January and wore a bracelet in support of Wears and his cancer fight during a game. Crozier and his girlfriend often check in on Wears and even visit his home to play intense games of knee hockey with Wears and his siblings.

When the Wears family visited Tampa in February, Crozier helped coordinate a special day for the family with the Lightning. The Wears were invited to morning skate, Parker got to set off the Tesla coils before the game and the family got exclusive locker room access after the game.

In addition to his support for Wears, Crozier has also been willing to participate in the team's Mental Wellness Program. He made himself available for interviews and openly spoke about the importance of mental wellness helping to increase the reach from the program.

Crozier's involvement with the community and fans makes him a great role model on the team and a positive representative of the Crunch organization.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.