Ben Steeves Named Checkers Man of the Year in the Community

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers are proud to announce that Ben Steeves has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Charlotte community during the 2024-25 season.

Throughout the season Steeves has participated in several community appearances, such as helping clean up a local American Legion Post as part of the Novant ICE program, shopping for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program and more.

Steeves is now one of 32 finalists to become the 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year, to whom the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award is presented.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.