Curtis Douglas Named Roadrunners Man of the Year
April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners are proud to announce that Curtis Douglas has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Tucson community during the 2024-25 season.
Douglas is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.
A passionate advocate for mental health awareness, Douglas spearheaded his March Mullets 4 Mental Health fundraiser this season, raising nearly $5,000 CAD for the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation (CAMH)- Canada's largest mental health hospital and a global leader in research and care.
Now in its fourth year, the initiative is rooted in a cause that holds deep personal meaning for Douglas.
"You truly never know what someone is going through," Douglas wrote in his March Mullets 4 Mental Health GoFundMe bio. "Mental health is such a difficult and uncomfortable topic to discuss, but these conversations need to be had and can impact a person's life in such a powerful way. Even if it's a little thing like checking in on them and seeing how they are really doing."
In addition to raising funds, Douglas brings visibility to the cause by wearing a signature mullet throughout March- shaving the sides of his head to spark conversations and raise awareness. That visibility is central to his campaign's hashtag, #AskMeAboutMyMullet.
"It just kind of starts this conversation surrounding mental health," Douglas said during an appearance on the Roadrunners Happy Hour podcast. "That was the main goal- to start conversations that are somewhat uncomfortable and sometimes tricky. But you never really know how much the person you're talking to needed that moment."
Douglas says the mullet often draws questions- and every one of those questions opens a door.
"Sometimes those little conversations, just being there for someone, listening, supporting them... that can really, tremendously impact someone's life in a positive way," he added. "I do have the stupid mullet going on, but it's for a good cause."
The 25-year-old Oakville, Ontario native has made an impact both off and on the ice in Tucson. Now in his third season with the Roadrunners, Douglas has appeared in 168 games, totaling 59 points (24g, 35a) and a franchise-record 382 penalty minutes.
This season has been his strongest yet in Southern Arizona, with 23 points (10g, 13a) in 61 games- his second-highest single-season total behind his 34-point (13g, 21a) campaign with the Toronto Marlies in 2021-22.
Across six AHL seasons with Tucson, Toronto, and Belleville, Douglas has collected 97 points (37g, 60a) in 259 career games. The 6-foot-9, 242-pound forward was originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
This marks Douglas' first IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year nomination, making him the sixth Roadrunner player in franchise history to earn the honor.
All-Time Roadrunners Yanick Dupré Memorial Award Nominees
2024-25: Curtis Douglas
2023-24: Cameron Hebig
2022-23: Bokondji Imama
2021-22: Bokondji Imama
2020-21: Athletic trainers of all 31 teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic (Roadrunners Head Athletic Trainer Bill Nervig)
2019-20: Hudson Fasching
2018-19: Dakota Mermis
2017-18: Dakota Mermis
2016-17: Brandon Burlon
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Hunter McDonald Named Phantoms 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Announce Medical Updates - Rockford IceHogs
- Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays, Bears Recall Seth Eisele - Hershey Bears
- Megna Named Eagles IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Colorado Eagles
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Konnor Smith to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- LA Kings Recall Caleb Jones - Ontario Reign
- Tyrel Bauer Named Moose Winner of 2024-25 IOA/American AHL Specialty Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Ben Steeves Named Checkers Man of the Year in the Community - Charlotte Checkers
- Curtis Douglas Named Roadrunners Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- James Hamblin Named IOA /American Specialty Condors Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Drew Commesso Named IceHogs' Man of the Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Mason Geertsen Named Silver Knights 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Henderson Silver Knights
- Donovan Sebrango Named Belleville Sens Winner of 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award - Belleville Senators
- Luke Rowe Named Ontario's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Hershey Bears Name Its IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- Cole Clayton Named Cleveland Monsters 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Name Travis Howe as Club's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Zachary Metsa Named Amerks' 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Sam Poulin Named Penguins' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Fulp Named Bridgeport Islanders' IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Islanders
- American Hockey League Announces Team Winners of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Awards - AHL
- Nathan Sucese Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Drew Callin Named T-Birds Man of the Year for 2nd Straight Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Captain Josiah Didier Named Griffins' Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Max Crozier Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Close out Regular Season - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 27 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Enter Final Week of Season Still Fighting for Playoff Seeding - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Jackson Edward from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Rangers Reassign Hugo Ollas to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Enter Final Week of Regular Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Curtis Douglas Named Roadrunners Man of the Year
- Tucson Earns Crucial Point in 2-1 Overtime Defeat to Rockford
- Game #70 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (33-31-3-2) at Rockford IceHogs (29-30-6-2)
- Roadrunners Drop Series Opener in Rockford 6-3
- Game #69 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (32-30-3-2) at Rockford IceHogs (28-30-6-2)