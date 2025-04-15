Ontario Agrees to Contract Extension with Jacob Doty for 2025-26

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the LA Kings, have agreed to a contract extension with forward Jacob Doty, who will return to the team on an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Doty, 31, has appeared in 48 games for the Reign this season, his sixth consecutive as a member of the club, posting eight points on three goals and five assists along with 73 penalty minutes.

A native of Billings, Montana, Doty is the longest-tenured member of the roster and will be playing the 11th season of his professional career when the puck drops in the fall. The right-shot forward set AHL career-highs with seven goals, 10 points and 57 games played during the 2023-24 campaign and was in the lineup for all eight of the Reign's 2024 Calder Cup Playoff games, registering an assist and 14 penalty minutes.

During his 10 pro seasons from 2014-25, Doty has appeared in 256 AHL games with the Reign and Chicago Wolves, totaling 19 goals and 22 assists with 558 penalty minutes. Doty ranks 10th all-time in the Reign's AHL history with 185 games played and his 356 penalty minutes are second-most.

The Reign return to action on Wednesday for a matchup with the Colorado Eagles that is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. inside Toyota Arena.

