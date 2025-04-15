Ontario Agrees to Contract Extension with Jacob Doty for 2025-26
April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the LA Kings, have agreed to a contract extension with forward Jacob Doty, who will return to the team on an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.
Doty, 31, has appeared in 48 games for the Reign this season, his sixth consecutive as a member of the club, posting eight points on three goals and five assists along with 73 penalty minutes.
A native of Billings, Montana, Doty is the longest-tenured member of the roster and will be playing the 11th season of his professional career when the puck drops in the fall. The right-shot forward set AHL career-highs with seven goals, 10 points and 57 games played during the 2023-24 campaign and was in the lineup for all eight of the Reign's 2024 Calder Cup Playoff games, registering an assist and 14 penalty minutes.
During his 10 pro seasons from 2014-25, Doty has appeared in 256 AHL games with the Reign and Chicago Wolves, totaling 19 goals and 22 assists with 558 penalty minutes. Doty ranks 10th all-time in the Reign's AHL history with 185 games played and his 356 penalty minutes are second-most.
The Reign return to action on Wednesday for a matchup with the Colorado Eagles that is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. inside Toyota Arena.
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, X and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Ontario Agrees to Contract Extension with Jacob Doty for 2025-26 - Ontario Reign
- Miko Matikka Assigned to Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Brandsegg-Nygard and Sandin-Pellikka Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marino Named Admirals Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hunter McDonald Named Phantoms 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Announce Medical Updates - Rockford IceHogs
- Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays, Bears Recall Seth Eisele - Hershey Bears
- Megna Named Eagles IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Colorado Eagles
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Konnor Smith to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- LA Kings Recall Caleb Jones - Ontario Reign
- Tyrel Bauer Named Moose Winner of 2024-25 IOA/American AHL Specialty Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Ben Steeves Named Checkers Man of the Year in the Community - Charlotte Checkers
- Curtis Douglas Named Roadrunners Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- James Hamblin Named IOA /American Specialty Condors Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Drew Commesso Named IceHogs' Man of the Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Mason Geertsen Named Silver Knights 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Henderson Silver Knights
- Donovan Sebrango Named Belleville Sens Winner of 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award - Belleville Senators
- Luke Rowe Named Ontario's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Hershey Bears Name Its IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- Cole Clayton Named Cleveland Monsters 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Name Travis Howe as Club's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Zachary Metsa Named Amerks' 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Sam Poulin Named Penguins' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Fulp Named Bridgeport Islanders' IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Islanders
- American Hockey League Announces Team Winners of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Awards - AHL
- Nathan Sucese Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Drew Callin Named T-Birds Man of the Year for 2nd Straight Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Captain Josiah Didier Named Griffins' Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Max Crozier Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Close out Regular Season - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 27 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Enter Final Week of Season Still Fighting for Playoff Seeding - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Jackson Edward from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Rangers Reassign Hugo Ollas to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Enter Final Week of Regular Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.