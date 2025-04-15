Luke Rowe Named Ontario's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced Tuesday that Luke Rowe has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the community during the 2024-25 season.

Rowe is committed to supporting the Ontario community and has showcased that dedication at multiple events during his rookie professional season in Southern California.

A former cadet at the Air Force Academy during his collegiate career, Rowe was actively involved in the team's 'Salute To Service' Night promotion this season, which was held after Veteran's Day on November 29. The defender gave input into the design of the specialty jersey for the night, helping to create a unique look that contained realistic elements of an Air Force uniform. He then appeared in the team's marketing campaign to promote the jersey leading up to the game, starring in a video shoot that took place on an active runway at Ontario International Airport. The Salute To Service jersey auction raised over $15,000 for the Hope Reigns Foundation.

In addition, the Succasunna, N.J. also participated in the organization's Read To Reign program, appearing at a local school in March to read and interact with classrooms, and has been a supporter of Patriots Hockey, a veteran charity ice hockey team comprised of members from the US Armed Forces.

Rowe is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.

