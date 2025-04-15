Hershey Bears Name Its IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

April 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears proudly announce that defenseman Jake Massie has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Hershey and Central Pennsylvania communities during the 2024-25 season. Massie has claimed this award for the second straight season, becoming the first player to earn consecutive honors since Dean Arsene (2006-09).

"It was easy to name Jake our Hershey Bears IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. He has become part of our local community and understands the importance of giving back," said Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. "He continually sets an example for his teammates and serves as a tremendous ambassador for the Hershey Bears and the league. I congratulate Jake on this well-deserved recognition."

Massie led this season's Hershey Bears Cares community program, joining almost every event and initiative. With nearly 20 Hershey Bears Cares appearances this season, Massie visited patients and families at the Milton S. Hershey Penn State Health Children's Hospital and Cancer Institute, distributed food to needy residents at the Hershey Food Bank, spread holiday cheer to families at Cocoa Packs Presents, and skated with local American Special Hockey Association teams.

After attending an event for Huddle for Hearts, an organization that makes Sudden Cardiac Arrest prevention, awareness, and treatment a priority for athletes, Massie arranged for a CPR and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) demonstration for the team, coaches and staff members. Huddle for Hearts led a lifesaving presentation with hands-on engagement. Massie helps Huddle for Hearts raise awareness about having AEDs at all sporting events - especially for younger athletes

The Core Purpose of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts is to provide value to and offer meaningful engagements with the students and staff members at Milton Hershey School (MHS), a home and school founded by chocolate magnate, philanthropist, and Hershey Bears founder Milton S. Hershey. Massie took this to heart and participated in numerous MHS events, including practicing with the middle school hockey team, playing games with students, and distributing plush toys from the world-famous Hershey Bears GIANT Teddy Bear Toss. Most recently, he visited with Middle Division hockey players who attended a home game at GIANT Center.

A member of the Bears since 2021, Massie is a leader in the local community, setting an example for his teammates and the organization's staff members. Massie is a fan favorite who always makes time to connect with the community, take photos, and hear their excitement about the team's season.

Massie is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2023-24 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star, who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The Yanick Dupré Memorial Award winner will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.

