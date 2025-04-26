Pacific Division First Round Game 3 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (7) at Abbotsford Canucks (2) - Series Tied 1-1

April 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







With the best-of-three series even at 1-1, the Tucson Roadrunners and Abbotsford Canucks are set for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday night at the Abbotsford Centre. After the second-seeded Canucks narrowly took Game 1 by a score of 4-3, the seventh-seeded Roadrunners answered with a dominant 4-1 win in Game 2- leading wire to wire for their first playoff victory since 2023 against Coachella Valley.

Tucson now has a chance to complete the comeback and advance to the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018. Puck drop for Saturday's decisive Game 3 is set for 7 p.m. PT. If the Roadrunners pull off the upset, they'll advance to face the top-seeded Colorado Eagles, who earned a first-round bye.

Three Things:

Turning the Tide

Since trailing 4-1 in the second period of Game 1, the Roadrunners have outscored the Canucks 7-1 and carry all the momentum into Saturday's series-deciding Game 3. Tucson turned the tables in Game 2 with a dominant second period- outscoring Abbotsford 2-0 just one night after being outscored 3-1 in the same frame. Alternate captain Andrew Agozzino opened the middle frame with his first goal of the series and 10th of his Calder Cup Playoff career. The goal also secured his fifth-career postseason multi-point performance and third game-winning goal. Rookie Artem Duda picked up an assist on the play and now has two points (1g, 1a) through his first two playoff games. Kailer Yamamoto capped off the frame with a breakaway goal in the final 18 seconds- his first goal of the series and first in Calder Cup Playoff action.

Big-Game Benny

Ben McCartney picked a perfect time to deliver his first career Calder Cup Playoff multi-goal game. In Game 2, the 23-year-old forward opened the scoring in the first period with a net-front deflection and later sealed the win with an empty-netter in the final two minutes. His two-goal night marked his first multi-point playoff outing and helped Tucson stay alive in the best-of-three series. McCartney was all over the ice from the opening puck drop- forechecking, drawing defenders, and winning battles down low. With his performance, he became the first Roadrunner to score multiple goals in a postseason game since Michael Carcone netted two in Game 2 of the 2023 playoffs against Coachella Valley.

Stauber Stands Tall

Jaxson Stauber delivered a clutch performance in his second career Calder Cup Playoff start, stopping 38 of 39 shots to backstop the Roadrunners to victory in Game 2. The 25-year-old netminder was sharp from the opening puck drop, turning aside all 31 shots he faced through the first two periods while Tucson built a commanding 3-0 lead. Stauber's poised presence helped Tucson weather Abbotsford's early pressure- particularly during a 17-shot first period and a 14-shot second. His effort also anchored a perfect 5-for-5 penalty kill, and with his first career postseason win in hand, the Wayzata, Minnesota native could get the nod again in Game 3.

What's the Word?

"We have two great goalies who give us a chance to win every night. Our job is to play well in front of them- block shots, play physical, and spend time in their zone. If we do that, we'll be just fine."

Roadrunners forward Ryan McGregor on the keys to Game 3

Numbers to Know:

3 - Three players are tied for the AHL playoff scoring lead as of Friday morning, and all three are in this series. Roadrunners alternate captains Travis Barron and McCartney each recorded three-point games in Tucson's first two contests, the only players in the league to do so thus far. Barron tallied a goal and two assists in Game 1, while McCartney posted two goals and an assist in Game 2. Abbotsford forward Sammy Blais joins them atop the leaderboard with two goals and one assist in the series. McCartney and Blais are also tied with five others for the playoff lead in goals and are among just six players to notch a multi-goal game.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:40 p.m. PT with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from the Abbotsford Centre. Fans can watch the game live on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

