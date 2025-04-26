Ilya Protas Joins Hershey Bears

April 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have re-assigned forward Ilya Protas from the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Protas, 18, ranked second in the OHL in scoring with 124 points (50g, 74a) in 61 games with Windsor this season. The 6'5", 200-pound forward also ranked second in the OHL in plus-minus (+58), tied for second in assists, and third in goals and game-winning goals (8). Protas became the first player since Alex DeBrincat in 2014-15 to score 50 goals in his first OHL season, while his 2.03 points-per-game rate was the highest by a Windsor player over a full season since Jason Spezza (2.09) in 2000-01. The Vitebsk, Belarus native added 25 points (5g, 20a) in 12 postseason games, which leads all skaters through the first two rounds of the OHL Playoffs. On April 15, Protas was named the recipient of the William Hanley Trophy, presented annually to the League's Most Sportsmanlike Player as voted by OHL General Managers

During the 2023-24 season, Protas recorded 51 points (14g, 37a) in 37 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). Protas led USHL rookies in assists and ranked tied for second among first-year players in power-play goals (6) and third in points. In addition, Protas led Des Moines in assists and power-play goals, while his 51 points ranked second on the team.

The Capitals selected Protas in the third round (75th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. Ilya's older brother, Aliaksei, was drafted by the Capitals in the third round (91st overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and skated in parts of three seasons with the Bears, recording 36 points (12g, 24a) in 67 games, and helping Hershey to the 2023 Calder Cup title with 13 points (5g, 8a) in 20 playoff games that year. The elder Protas has recorded 119 points (43g, 76a) in 245 career NHL games with Washington, and just capped off a career-year with the Capitals a 30-goal and 66-point campaign.

The Bears have earned a first-round bye for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, and will play the lowest-seeded team that advances in the Atlantic Division Semifinals. Information regarding Hershey's opponent, game dates, and times for the Atlantic Division Semifinals will be announced at a later date. Continue to check HersheyBears.com for the latest updates on the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

