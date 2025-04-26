Cleveland Monsters Advance to North Division Semifinals to Face Laval Rocket

April 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters have advanced to the North Division Semifinals after beating the Toronto Marlies Saturday night. The Monsters will face the Laval Rocket in the best-of-five series that will begin with Game 1 in Cleveland on either Wednesday, April 30 or Thursday, May 1. The exact date will be finalized Monday evening based on the outcome of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat series in which a potential Game 5 may be played at Rocket Arena on April 30. Game 2 is confirmed for Friday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. in Cleveland.

Tickets for Game 1 and Game 2 against the Laval Rocket at Rocket Arena are on sale now. The first 5,000 fans at Game 1 will receive a playoff t-shirt courtesy of truenorth Convenience Stores and a rally towel from Friedman, Domiano & Smith.

2025 MONSTERS CALDER CUP NORTH DIVISION SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE

GAME DATE TIME LOCATION

^Game 1 Wednesday, April 30

OR

Thursday, May 1 7:00 p.m. Rocket Arena - Cleveland

Game 2 Friday, May 2 7:00 p.m. Rocket Arena - Cleveland

Game 3 Sunday, May 4 3:00 p.m. Place Bell - Laval

*Game 4 Tuesday, May 6 7:00 p.m. Place Bell - Laval

*Game 5 Friday, May 9 7:00 p.m. Place Bell - Laval

*If necessary

^Wednesday, April 30, OR Thursday, May 1, as determined by the outcome of the Cavaliers vs. Heat series

For a limited time, fans can purchase the 2025 Playoff + Home Opener Bundle for Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals and receive the 2025-26 season Home Opener on Friday, October 17, for FREE (equal number of tickets)!

For the latest playoff information including additional ticket offers, all-inclusive premium seating options, playoff packs, fan kits, watch party information and more, fans can visit clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs. Sign up for Monsters SMS alerts by texting 'PLAYOFFS' to 30594 to stay up to date on all the latest Monsters Calder Cup Playoff information.

