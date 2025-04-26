Cleveland Monsters Advance to North Division Semifinals to Face Laval Rocket
April 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters have advanced to the North Division Semifinals after beating the Toronto Marlies Saturday night. The Monsters will face the Laval Rocket in the best-of-five series that will begin with Game 1 in Cleveland on either Wednesday, April 30 or Thursday, May 1. The exact date will be finalized Monday evening based on the outcome of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat series in which a potential Game 5 may be played at Rocket Arena on April 30. Game 2 is confirmed for Friday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. in Cleveland.
Tickets for Game 1 and Game 2 against the Laval Rocket at Rocket Arena are on sale now. The first 5,000 fans at Game 1 will receive a playoff t-shirt courtesy of truenorth Convenience Stores and a rally towel from Friedman, Domiano & Smith.
2025 MONSTERS CALDER CUP NORTH DIVISION SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE
GAME DATE TIME LOCATION
^Game 1 Wednesday, April 30
OR
Thursday, May 1 7:00 p.m. Rocket Arena - Cleveland
Game 2 Friday, May 2 7:00 p.m. Rocket Arena - Cleveland
Game 3 Sunday, May 4 3:00 p.m. Place Bell - Laval
*Game 4 Tuesday, May 6 7:00 p.m. Place Bell - Laval
*Game 5 Friday, May 9 7:00 p.m. Place Bell - Laval
*If necessary
^Wednesday, April 30, OR Thursday, May 1, as determined by the outcome of the Cavaliers vs. Heat series
For a limited time, fans can purchase the 2025 Playoff + Home Opener Bundle for Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals and receive the 2025-26 season Home Opener on Friday, October 17, for FREE (equal number of tickets)!
For the latest playoff information including additional ticket offers, all-inclusive premium seating options, playoff packs, fan kits, watch party information and more, fans can visit clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs. Sign up for Monsters SMS alerts by texting 'PLAYOFFS' to 30594 to stay up to date on all the latest Monsters Calder Cup Playoff information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2025
- CGY at CV Round 1 Game 2 Preview - Calgary Wranglers
- Cleveland Monsters Advance to North Division Semifinals to Face Laval Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Advance to Division Semifinals After 4-3 Double OT Win against Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Send Murashov, Gauthier, Klassen, Pietila to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ilya Protas Joins Hershey Bears - Hershey Bears
- Pacific Division First Round Game 3 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (7) at Abbotsford Canucks (2) - Series Tied 1-1 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Highway to Helge- Phantoms Sweep Penguins - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Cleveland Monsters Advance to North Division Semifinals to Face Laval Rocket
- Monsters Advance to Division Semifinals After 4-3 Double OT Win against Marlies
- Monsters Claim Game 1 with 4-3 Overtime Win over Marlies
- Cleveland Monsters Official Fan Guide for 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs
- Monsters, Century Federal Credit Union Announce Jersey Partnership Starting in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs